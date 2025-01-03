Long Beach State visits Hardy and CSU Bakersfield

Long Beach State Beach (6-9, 2-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-8, 1-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Long Beach State after CJ Hardy scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield's 75-64 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Roadrunners are 5-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Corey Stephenson leads the Roadrunners with 6.1 boards.

The Beach have gone 2-1 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield averages 74.0 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 70.5 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 66.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 70.1 CSU Bakersfield allows.

The Roadrunners and Beach square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Derrick Michael Xzavierro is averaging 4.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press