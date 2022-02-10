London politics news LIVE: Boris Johnson refuses to say if he will resign if fined over ‘partygate’

Boris Johnson refused on Thursday to say whether he would resign if found to have broken the Government’s own Covid laws with a string parties in No10 when millions of families across Britain were following lockdown or other restriction rules.

As Scotland Yard investigates 12 events in Downing Street and Whitehall, the Prime Minister was asked at a press conference at Nato headquarters in Brussels, where he was holding talks on the Ukraine crisis, if he would quit if police conclude he flouted the regulations.

Mr Johnson responded: “That process must be completed, and I’m looking forward to it being completed..that’s the time to say more on that.”

It comes as cabinet ministers are braced for a drip-drip of “partygate” photos which could further destabilise Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Times Radio: “There could be a photograph tomorrow the next day and the day after that. And that is clearly what is behind some of the people’s motives, how accurate they are, how much they are put in the right context. “

He added: “That’s what the police will find out and I think that’s a perfectly legitimate professional function to do it.”

‘Future peace and stability’ of Europe at stake, says Liz Truss

10:31 , Elly Blake

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, at a joint press conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, said the “future peace and stability” of Europe was at stake.

“There is still time for Russia to end its aggression towards Ukraine and pursue the path of diplomacy,” she said.

“But Nato is very clear that if that path is not chosen there will be severe consequences for Russia, Ukraine and the whole of Europe.”

PM refuses to say whether he will resign if fined over ‘partygate’

10:25 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he will resign if he is fined for breaching lockdown restrictions.

Asked at a press conference with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, the Prime Minister said: “On your point about what’s going on at home, that process must be completed and I’m looking forward to it being completed, and that’s the time to say more on that.”

Nato secretary-general writes to Russian foreign minister

10:16 , Elly Blake

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he has written to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to offer more talks.

At a joint press conference with Boris Johnson at Nato HQ in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg said: “This morning I have sent a letter to foreign minister Lavrov reiterating my invitation to Russia to continue our dialogue in a series of meetings in the Nato-Russia council to find a diplomatic way forward.

“We are prepared to listen to Russia’s concerns and ready to discuss ways to uphold and strengthen the fundamental principles of European security that we all have signed up to.”

But he added: “Nato will not compromise on core principles – the right of each nation to choose its own path and Nato’s ability to protect and defend all allies.”

Hospital waiting times at record high

09:48 , Elly Blake

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.

A total of 6.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December 2021, NHS England said.

This is the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 310,813 in December 2021, up from 306,996 in the previous month and 39% higher than the number in December 2020.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

Nadhim Zahawi: If I didn’t have the vaccine I would have been in big trouble when I had Covid

09:14 , Elly Blake

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he would have been “in big trouble” if he had not had the Covid-19 vaccine when he contracted the virus.

Mr Zahawi opened up about his experience of having Covid-19 on Sky News.

He told how he was struggling to breathe and saw his temperature shoot up to 39.5 degrees.

“If I hadn’t had the vaccine I would have been in big trouble,” he said.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi says his doctor told him he would've been "in big trouble" if he didn't have the vaccine after contracting #COVID19. He adds his temperature went up to 39.5C.#AskTheEducationSecretary https://t.co/RcIQV0QY4O📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/Vfb9f4wSyd — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 10, 2022

Zoe app lead: Totally wrong to say the UK has ‘beaten Covid'

09:05 , Elly Blake

Professor Tim Spector, who runs the Zoe app Covid study at King’s College London, said other countries will stick with four or five days of isolation.

“They won’t be saying to everyone ‘Don’t bother, just go and infect your workmates’, which seems crazy,” he told Times Radio.

Asked if Boris Johnson’s announcement was “an act of irresponsibility”, he said: “I think it is… giving the impression that Britain, that the UK, has beaten Covid, I think it’s totally the wrong way to do it.”

Liz Truss: I urge Russia to take the path of diplomacy

08:24 , Elly Blake

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has urged Russia to “take the path of diplomacy” during a meeting in Moscow with her counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

She also said a war in Ukraine would be “distastrous” for Russia, Ukraine and the rest of Europe.

Ms Lavrov responded saying the Kremlin is ready to normalise its relations with the UK but this must be based on the principle of “mutual respect”.

British troops being sent to Ukraine to prove Nato is ‘not flaky’, says Ben Wallace

08:14 , Elly Blake

Britain is sending 1,000 troops to eastern Europe to prove to Russia that Nato is “not flaky”, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What this is really about is saying to President Putin, ‘Nato is not flaky. Nato will stand by its members, big or small’.”

The cabinet minister added: “We want a dialogue, we want a way through this, but also Russia is now deploying over half its combat troops of a whole nation of Russia on the borders of Ukraine and in Belarus, and we’re not just going to let that happen without Nato having a response to defend its own members.”

Mr Wallace said the troops could end up in any Nato country where there are consequences of an invasion of Ukraine including the Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Nordic nations.

“Should Russia invade Ukraine I think we can expect very large movements of people as refugees and that in itself can be very destabilising to small and medium-sized states,” he said.

PM headed for Brussels where he will meet Nato secretary-general

07:59 , Elly Blake

The Prime Minister has boarded his flight to Brussels where he is due to meet with Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

Boris Johnson is expected to reiterate an offer to strengthen the alliance’s defences should Russian aggression in eastern Europe increase.

Following the meeting, he is scheduled to fly to Warsaw in Poland for talks with the country’s leaders and to meet British troops stationed there, amid fears over a Russian invasion into neighbouring Ukraine.

Defence secretary: More photos of Downing Street parties could emerge

07:52 , Elly Blake

Ben Wallace has acknowledged more pictures of alleged rule-breaking events in Downing Street could emerge at any time.

He told Times Radio: “The constant leaking is clearly designed for a purpose.

“Yes, there could be a photograph tomorrow, the next day or the day after, that’s clearly what’s behind some of the people’s motives.

“How accurate they are, how much they are put in the right context, that’s what the police will find out.”

AstraZeneca records loss despite manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine

07:46 , Elly Blake

Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca has swung to a loss for 2021 despite making 4 billion dollars (£3 billion) in sales from its coronavirus jab.

The drugs giant, which is not making a profit from the vaccine, posted a pre-tax loss of 265 million dollars (£196 million) for last year, against profits of 3.92 billion dollars (£2.9 billion) in 2020.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said: “AstraZeneca continued on its strong growth trajectory in 2021, with industry-leading R&D (research and development) productivity, five of our medicines crossing new blockbuster thresholds, and the acquisition and integration of Alexion.

“We also delivered on our promise of broad and equitable access to our Covid-19 vaccine with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world, and we made good progress on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.”

He added: “After a landmark year in 2021, we are increasing the dividend for our shareholders.”

Human rights barrister: PM could be fined thousands of pounds for attending lockdown parties

07:39 , Elly Blake

A human rights barrister has said the Prime Minister could face thousands of pounds worth of fixed penalty notices for attending lockdown parties in No 10.

Adam Wagner, an expert on Covid-19 rules, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the most likely form of penalty to be issued by police investigating the gatherings is fixed penalty notices, “which can be issued when the police reasonably believe a person has committed a criminal offence”.

He said: “There were 12 gatherings being investigated; the person we know was probably at six was the Prime Minister. So if he was given a fixed penalty notice for each and every one those, I think that he would be given those sort of cumulative amounts until eventually the final one would be £6,400.

“So overall, and assuming there isn’t a big £10,000 one for hosting a gathering in the flat of over 30 people, he could still be in line for over £10,000 worth of fixed penalty notices if they accumulate”.

Liz Truss to meet her counterpart in Moscow

07:29 , Elly Blake

Foreign secretary Liz Truss is visiting Moscow today, where she will meet with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

She will ask the Kremlin to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s border.

What’s happening today?

06:50 , Elly Blake

The prime minister is flying to Belgium and Poland today amid concerns the ongoing crisis in Ukraine turns into a full-scale war.

Defence minister Ben Wallace is doing the media rounds this morning, with Ukraine and ‘partygate’ no doubt dominating the conversation.

Former prime minister Sir John Major is due to deliver a speech to the Institute for Government later this morning.

Stay tuned, we will be bringing you live updates from the heart of Westminster and across the world.