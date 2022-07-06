London politics latest LIVE: Boris Johnson fights for survival after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quit

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London in 2021 (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson is battling to save his premiership after a pair of Cabinet resignations and a series of Government exits threatened to force him from Number 10.

Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor on Tuesday, alongside Sajid Javid who resigned as health secretary, just as the Prime Minister was being forced into a humiliating apology to address the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

The pair were swiftly replaced, with Nadhim Zahawi promoted to be the new Chancellor and Steve Barclay becoming Health Secretary.

Mr Johnson still retains the support of several Cabinet ministers including Dominic Raab, Liz Truss, Michael Gove, Therese Coffey and Ben Wallace, with universities minister Michelle Donelan now taking on the education portfolio.

The Prime Minister's fate may lie with backbench MPs if the Tory 1922 Committee's rules are changed to allow another confidence vote within 12 months.

But, before that, Mr Johnson will endure a grilling from MPs on all sides of the House on Wednesday at Prime Minister's Questions, while later he will be interrogated by the Commons Liaison Committee.

No10’s behaviour over Pincher was ‘appalling’, says former Tory vice chairman

06:44 , Daniel Keane

Bin Afolemi, the former Tory vice chairman, has spoken out after his dramatic resignation live on air last night, saying the Prime Minister’s behaviour during the Chris Pincher scandal was “appalling”.

The Conservative MP told the BBC this morning: “I voted for the PM in the last confidence vote because he was clear that he felt he earnt the right to rebuild trust in him and the Government.

“In the last few weeks things have got worse, the behaviour of Downing Street over the Chris Pincher affair was appalling. I don’t think I can defend that any longer.”

“The difficulty is not the programme of Government... it is character and integrity in Downing Street. People in our party and the country know that.”

‘Game over’: How Britain’s newspapers reacted

06:37 , Daniel Keane

Britain’s national newspapers carried mixed reactions to the news of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s resignation - though most admit Boris Johnson’s leadership is hanging by a thread.

“Game over”, declares the headline of The Times’ leader, which adds it “is a mistake” for the Prime Minister to continue clinging to power because he “has lost the confidence of his party and the country”.

“There is no conceivable chance that Mr Johnson, who failed to secure the backing of 148 MPs in a confidence vote last month, can recover his authority to provide the effective leadership that the country needs at a time of acute national crisis,” the leader says.

But the Daily Express cast Mr Johnson as “wounded” but “liberated”, with the paper’s front page saying the PM was fighting on with a vow to cut taxes.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail columnist Stephen Glover praised the PM as “an exceptional politician who stands head and shoulders above almost all other members of the Cabinet”.

Recap: 10 Tories quit

06:23 , Sarah Harvey

Ten Tories quit on Tuesday night, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Here are the others: Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

The most high-profile of the resignations from outside of the Cabinet, Mr Chalk said that he could not "defend the indefensible".

Theo Clarke, Trade Envoy to Kenya

The Stafford MP resigned from her position as trade envoy to Kenya with a statement which said she takes "allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously" and that the Prime Minister had shown a "severe lack of judgment and care" for his parliamentary party.

Jonathan Gullis, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

In a statement, Mr Gullis tendered his resignation "with a heavy heart", adding that his party has been "more focused on dealing with our reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country".

Virginia Crosbie, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Welsh Office

Ms Crosbie said in a Facebook post that if Mr Johnson is left in office, he will "irrevocably" harm the Government and the Conservative Party.

Andrew Murrison, Trade Envoy to Morocco

In a letter calling for Mr Johnson to resign, Mr Murrison quit his job, saying that the PM's position had become "unrecoverable".

Nicola Richards, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Transport

Ms Richards said in a statement that she could not serve "under the current circumstances".

Bim Afolami, Conservative Party Vice Chair

Speaking to Talk TV, Mr Afolami announced that he too would have to step down, adding: "I just don't think the Prime Minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn't have, I don't think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more."

Saqib Bhatti, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Health Secretary

Mr Bhatti quit his role with a statement that "recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life".

What’s facing Boris Johnson today?

06:19 , Sarah Harvey

The Prime Minister is facing a gruelling day - first with PMQs at midday and then a session in front of the Liaison Committee this afternoon, where he is due to be grilled by senior backbenchers

It is expected he will be asked about the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as well as ethics in government.

Lord Frost calls on Boris Johnson to quit

06:16 , Sarah Harvey

Tory former Brexit minister Lord David Frost has called on Boris Johnson to quit as Prime Minister before he takes the Conservative Party and the Government "down with him".

Lord Frost wrote in The Telegraph that Mr Johnson's place in history will be secure as "one of the past century's most consequential prime ministers".

"If he leaves now, before chaos descends, that reputation is what will be remembered. If he hangs on, he risks taking the party and the Government down with him," the former Cabinet minister said.

"That's why it is time for him to go. If he does, he can still hand on to a new team, one that is determined to defend and seek the opportunities of Brexit, one that is able to win the next election convincingly. That is in the Conservative Party's interest, in Leave voters' interest, and in the national interest. It needs to happen."

Lord Frost quit the Government with immediate effect in mid-December, citing its "current direction of travel" as well as fears over "coercive" Covid measures and the wish for the UK to become a "lightly regulated, low-tax" economy.