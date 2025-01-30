London City Lionesses defender Henson signs new deal

London City Lionesses defender Corinne Henson has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The Pride announced the news via a post on their official club website this afternoon.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old has agreed to stay at Hayes Lane until at least summer 2027.

London City Lionesses signed Henson from former Barclays Women’s Championship club Watford in the January 2024 transfer window. The defender largely played a back-up role for The Pride in the second half of last season before forcing her way into the team this term. Henson has made seven appearances for London City Lionesses in all competitions so far this season with all of those outings coming in the form of starts.

Henson is one for the future and London City Lionesses have therefore moved quickly to retain her services on a long-term basis.

After retaining Henson’s services for an extended period, London City Lionesses head coach Jocelyn Prêcheur said “The club is focusing on developing young, talented players. This is very important for us. Her potential is huge and she is a great asset for us.”

London City Lionesses return to Barclays Women’s Championship action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Portsmouth.