Lollapalooza 2024 releases day lineup featuring headliners SZA, Tyler, the Creator, more

Lollapalooza has released the day lineup for its 2024 festival, which is slated to feature performances by SZA, Tyler, the Creator, pictured, and more.

Get ready to mark your calendars, music lovers. Lollapalooza has released the day lineup for its 2024 festival.

The Chicago-based music festival, which is set to take place Aug. 1-4, announced the schedule for its latest edition on social media Monday. The reveal comes a week after Lollapalooza unveiled its roster of 2024 headliners, including SZA, Blink-182 Tyler, the Creator, The Killers and others.

One-day and two-day tickets go on sale Tuesday at noon CT, Lollapalooza shared in the X post announcing its day lineup. Additionally, the prices of four-day general admission tickets will increase at this time.

Check out when your favorite acts are hitting the Lollapalooza stage:

2024 ✶ Lineup By Day!

⁣⁣

1-Day + 2-Day Tickets go on sale tomorrow, 3/26 at 12pm CT.



4-Day GA Ticket prices will increase at that time.

Lollapalooza 2024 Day 1: Tyler, the Creator and Hozier

Tyler, the Creator and fellow headliner Hozier are slated to kick off Lollapalooza 2024 on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Other acts hitting the stage include Kesha, Labrinth, Tyla and Flo.

Lollapalooza lineup 2024: SZA, Blink-182, Tyler, the Creator among headliners

Lollapalooza 2024 Day 2: SZA and Stray Kids

SZA and K-pop boy band Stray Kids will keep the party going as headliners for Day 2 of Lollapalooza 2024 on Friday, Aug. 2.

Joining SZA and Stray Kids on the lineup are artists Reneé Rapp, Zedd, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red and more.

Lollapalooza 2024 Day 3: The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin

The Killers and a joint performance by Future and producer Metro Boomin will lead Day 3 of Lollapalooza 2024 on Saturday, Aug. 3.

There will also be performances by Tate McRae, Deftones, IVE, Killer Mike and others.

Lollapalooza 2024 Day 4: Blink-182, Melanie Martinez

Blink-182 and Melanie Martinez will close Lollapalooza on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Other acts wrapping up the festival include Conan Gray, Two Door Cinema Club, Vince Staples, Teddy Swims and more.

For the full day lineup, visit www.lollapalooza.com/lineup.

