Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live updates: Everything you need to know about England bout

Michel Buffer can’t get to the ring at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, soon enough.

After all the insults, accusations, barbs, potshots and profanities that Logan Paul and Dillon Danis have exchanged, the pre-fight madness will come to an end thanks in part to Buffer, the ring announcer who has flown to England to deliver his signature cry.

“Let’s get ready to rumble!’’

Paul, 28, survived an eight-round exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021. But he has had only one professional fight, which he lost to YouTuber KSI by split decision.

Danis, 30, is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and 2-0 in MMA. But he hasn’t fought since 2019.

The war of words is about to end.

Let ‘em rumble.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury vs. KSI how to watch

The pay-per-view event, which is headlined by Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury vs. KSI, starts at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Ringwalks for the Paul-Danis fight will start at about 5 p.m. ET. It is available on DAZN and PPV.com for $54.99.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis betting odds

Paul is a heavy favorite.

FanDuel has it Paul (-490) vs. Danis (+400), with +1200 odds for a draw.

Odds Shark has it Paul (-500) vs. Danis (+330).

Who is on the undercard for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

The undercard will feature:

Tommy Fury vs. KSI (cruiserweight, co-main)

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits (middleweight)

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks (lightweight)

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor (heavyweight)

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate (light heavyweight)

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave (tag team)

Logan Paul's trainer on how to stop Dillon Danis: 'Hit him right away'

Dillon Danis will enter the boxing ring without any previous experience but the element of surprise. Outside sparring sessions, no one has seen what he can do.

“How do you prepare for a guy like Dillon Danis?’’ Milton Lacroix, Logan Paul’s trainer, said during an interview with USA TODAY Sports. “You just got to hit him right away.

Story continues

“Knock him in the nose real quick and make his eyes start tearing. He’s going to realize he’s in a real fight and that he can’t take us down.’’

Under normal circumstances, Danis, an MMA fighter, might respond by trying to take his opponent to the ground. But that will be disallowed in the boxing ring.

“No elbows, no chokeouts,’’ Lacroix said. “He has to stand up.’’

How good are Logan Paul and Dillon Danis in the ring?

Logan Paul is less experienced and accomplished than his brother, Jake, who has a record of 7-1 with four knockouts as a pro boxer. But Logan survived eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during his last fight, on June 6, 2021.

Paul clocked Mayweather early in the fight before the Hall-of-Famer regained control despite being six inches shorter and more than 30 pounds lighter.

In his only previous bouts, Paul fought social media influencer KSI to a majority draw in 2018 and lost the rematch the next year by split decision.

Danis is undefeated in mixed martial arts. Which is slightly less impressive when you consider he’s had only two pro fights. In two Bellator bouts, he scored first-round victories – by toe hold against Kyle Walker in 2018 and by armbar against Max Humphreys in 2019.

Drake wagers $850,000 on Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis

Music mogul Drake has wagered $850,000 that Logan Paul will knock out Dillon Danis.

The betting slip was posted on Drake’s Instagram page Thursday and shows the payout would be $1,351,000. The accompanying comment reads, “Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores.’’

Responded Paul via X, formerly known as Twitter, “Easy money.’’

Drake’s bet caught the eye of Danis, the MMA fighter who will be making his boxing debut. He reposted an image of the betting slip on X with this caption: “850 on my head is disrespect.’’

'Dillon can't escape me': Logan Paul bloodied after pre-fight presser

Logan Paul said he will fight Dillon Danis as planned Saturday despite getting bloodied Thursday when Danis hit him in the face with a microphone after a melee broke out during a news conference.

"Dillon can’t escape me," Paul posted on X. "The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher."

Earlier, Paul’s trainer said the YouTube celebrity suffered an eye injury that could jeopardize the bout scheduled for six rounds.

"Right now, we going through hell," Milton Lacroix, Paul’s trainer, told USA TODAY Sports during a phone interview. "He got hit in the face. His eye’s cut. So right now I’m just bugging out right now, just trying to find somebody. There might not be a fight."

But the CEO of the company promoting the boxing match later said Paul is "still ready to fight.''

"Logan’s good," Olajide Olatunji, the CEO of Misfits Boxing, told reporters. "I went to go see him. He’s all good. He’s still ready to fight. If anything he’s very angry and he can’t wait to get his hands on Dillon."

Olatunji, who is better known as KSI and fighting in the co-main event, described Paul's injury as a "bump."

The feud between Paul and Danis leading up the fight has turned nasty, with Danis having posted sexually explicit photos of Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal, online.

Agdal filed a lawsuit last month accusing Danis of "a relentless, ongoing campaign of cyber harassment and bullying against her" that included "unlawfully posting nonconsensual, sexually explicit photographs of her on the internet without her consent."

Video: Logan Paul, Dillon Danis launch bottles at each other, near riot breaks out at Misfits faceoff https://t.co/lLO4XYlmBV — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 12, 2023

How good are KSI and Tommy Fury in the ring?

If you’re waiting for the 24-year-old Fury to develop into the second coming of his half-brother, Tyson, prepare to wait for eternity. He had the looks to earn a spot on the dating reality show Love Island. But here’s true reality: In the ring, he scarcely resembles Tyson Fury, the reigning heavyweight champion.

Tommy Fury (9-0, four KO’s) did earn some credibility with his split-decision victory over Paul. The victory featured some legitimate boxing skills. Granted, against a YouTube celebrity.

KSI has a record of 4-0 with one no contest, which took place in March when KSI knocked out businessman Joe Fournier with an illegal elbow strike to the face.

His boxing career began in 2017 with two amateur fights. That included a majority draw over Logan Paul. The two met again in 2019 and in a pro bout KSI prevailed by split decision.

He followed that with a second-round knockout of Swarmz, an English rapper; a first-round knockout over FaZe Temperrr, an English YouTuber; and the no contest against Fournier.

KSI will wear diamond-encrusted mouth guard

KSI has said he’ll be wearing the most expensive mouth guard in the history of boxing. It’s encrusted with diamonds (four carats) and includes a 24-carat gold leaf, according to Talksport.

The estimated price tag: $50,000, according to the Daily Mail.

SafeJawz, the manufacturer, offers mouth guards for as little as $11 (without the diamonds or gold).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis live: Fight time, how to watch, predictions