Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight: Start time, odds, how to watch PPV boxing match

Here's hoping Saturday's boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis in England will be half as entertaining as the buildup to the fight.

You've probably heard about the dueling microphones. At the conclusion of a press conference Thursday, Paul hit Danis in the groin with an underhanded throw of his mic and Danis retaliated by hitting Paul in the face with his own mic. The antics continued Friday for Paul, a 28-year-old professional wrestler, and Danis, a 30-year-old MMA fighter.

On social media, Danis claimed that Paul failed to make the weight limit of 195 pounds by the deadline, announced the bout was off and said he would fight Jake Paul on DAZN. Fred Mellor, VP of Communications for DAZN, later told USA TODAY Sports that Danis had not pulled out of the fight with Logan Paul.

So, is it any wonder this card, which includes Tommy Fury fighting YouTuber KSI in the co-main event, is being promoted by a company called Misfits Boxing?

Logan Paul is set to fight Dillon Danis on Saturday.

Paul’s claim to boxing fame is having survived an eight-round exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021. It’s a respectable boast, even though 6-foot-2 Paul is six inches taller and was more than 30 pounds heavier than Mayweather, the Hall of Fame boxer.

Physically, the 6-foot Danis will be more formidable, but infinitely less experienced. The MMA fighter will be making his boxing debut.

When is the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight?

The pay-per-view event, which is headlined by Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury vs. KSI, starts at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Ringwalks for the Paul-Danis fight will start at about 5 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight

The main card, featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and Tommy Fury vs. KSI, is available for pay per view on DAZN and PPV.com for $54.99.

Who is on the undercard for Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis?

The undercard will feature:

Tommy Fury vs. KSI (cruiserweight, co-main)

Salt Papi vs. Slim; For the Misfits (middleweight)

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks (lightweight)

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor (heavyweight)

Whindersson Nunes Batista vs. My Mate Nate (light heavyweight)

Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi vs. Luis Pineda & B Dave (tag team)

What is Logan Paul's record and boxing history?

Most notably, Paul survived an eight-round exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021. Early in the fight, Paul caught Mayweather with a blow to the head that appeared to stun the Hall of Fame boxer. Paul had his only pro fight in 2019, and he lost it by split decision to YouTuber KSI. His boxing career started in 2018 with an amateur fight against KSI and he lost by majority draw.

What is Dillon Danis' MMA record and boxing history?

This will be Danis’ boxing debut. He is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but his professional record is thin. He has fought two Bellator fights, winning both by submission. But he hasn’t fought since March 2019. He was set to make his boxing debut in January against KSI but pulled out less than two weeks before the fight.

What are the betting odds for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis?

Paul is a heavy favorite.

FanDuel has it Paul (-490) vs. Danis (+400), with +1200 odds for a draw.

Odds Shark has it Paul (-500) vs. Danis (+330).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Start time, odds, how to watch fight