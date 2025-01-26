Loftus earns Crossmolina emotional All-Ireland club title

Mayo player Conor Loftus struck Crossmolina's last-kick winning penalty just over two weeks after the tragic death of his fiancee, Roisin Cryan [Getty Images]

Conor Loftus scored an injury-time penalty to clinch Crossmolina a dramatic and emotional 1-12 to 0-13 win over Derry side Ballinderry in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football final at Croke Park.

The game was scheduled to take place two weeks ago but was postponed following the tragic death of Róisín Cryan, the fiancee of Loftus.

It was fitting that the Mayo player would have the final say as he tucked home a penalty with the final kick of the match under remarkable pressure, and he was swarmed by his team-mates at the full-time whistle.

The game went ahead following consultations with the Cryan and Loftus families, there was nothing to split the sides at half-time at six points apiece.

Crossmolina held a 0-3 to 0-1 lead in the early stages as Fionan Duffy's opener was cancelled out by Ryan Bell, but Loftus and Kevin Mulhern landed scores to nudge the Mayo side in front.

Charlie Crozier responded before James Maheady restored Crossmolina's lead, but Ballinderry hit back once more through Bell, who pointed after a goal chance.

The Derry outfit went ahead for the first time through Crozier's superb score and a Conor O'Neill point, but Crossmolina levelled before the half-time break through Duffy.

Ballinderry struck first after the restart through a free from Crozier but Crossmolina immediately responded through Niall Goggins, who went for the point from eight yards out, before Tiarnan Rocks and Lorcan Loftus exchanged scores.

Crossmolina nudged back ahead through Duffy's free and moved two clear for the first time since the 10th minute when Goggins fisted over.

Maheady's well-taken score moved the Mayo champions three clear with nine minutes to play, but Ballinderry immediately hit back with scores through Ruairi Forbes and Daniel McKinless.

Bell's superb score brought Shamrocks level, and the game was seemingly turned on its head when Conor O'Neill put Ballinderry back in front with three minutes remaining.

Daniel McKinless kicked another well-taken score to put the Ulster champions two ahead as the clock ticked into injury time.

Crossmolina had a glorious chance to find the back of the Ballinderry net when Goggins blazed over the bar from close range.

However, there was still time for the dramatic late twist as Crossmolina were awarded a penalty deep into injury time and Ballinderry goalkeeper McKinless was shown a red card.

After a tragic couple of weeks for the entire Crossmolina community, Loftus tucked home the decisive kick for an emotional win.