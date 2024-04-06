Local college golfer played as a marker during Augusta National Women’s Amateur: ‘Another amazing experience’

Taya Buxton’s trip around Augusta National Golf Club was a little more enjoyable this time around.

For the second year in a row, Buxton, who plays for Augusta’s Paine College, got the call to be a marker in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur final round on Saturday.

“I did a lot better than I did last time,” the 19-year-old sophomore said. “Probably mid- to high 70s. I did pick up (not finish a hole) for pace of play but other than that I had some good shots out there. I parred 12, which I was excited about. I hit a great shot there.”

Her best chance for a birdie came on the difficult 14th hole, but her attempt lipped out.

At the ANWA, a marker is used when there is an uneven number of players in the final round. That way, the first player off the tee doesn’t have to play by herself, and the marker keeps her scorecard. The marker does not post a score and is encouraged to pick up on a few holes so she doesn’t have a regulation round.

Since Buxton had her name on the back of her caddie’s jumpsuit, just like the rest of the field, most fans assumed she was one of the participants.

“Yeah, same thing as last year except when I picked up the ball. They probably wondered, ‘What’s she doing?’” Buxton said.

The first two rounds of this tournament were played at Evans’ Champions Retreat. After Thursday’s second round, the top 30 and ties from the starting field of 72 advanced to play the final round at Augusta National.

Thirty-five players qualified and, since twosomes are used in the final round, Buxton knew the odd number meant she would be the marker. If the final round had used threesomes, as was the case at Champions Retreat, a marker would not have been needed. The first group off the tee would have been a twosome.

“I was watching the scores, but my dad saw it before I did. He called me and said, ‘Oh my Goodness, you made it.’ I said ‘Wow.’”

Buxton was first off the tee on Saturday with Lauren Kim, a Texas freshman. The pair clicked and Kim shot 1-under 71 – one of just eight under-par scores on the day – and moved from a six-way tie for 30th to tie for 14th place.

“We talked a lot,” Buxton said. “She was super sweet, super nice. She played really well today. She’s very good. It was great playing with her.”

Augusta National had reached out to Buxton “a couple of weeks ago” to tell her to be prepared if needed.

She got the official word on about 5 p.m. Friday, she said.

“They said get ready to play tomorrow,” Buxton said.

And she was, thanks to her experience from a year ago.

“Last year basically kind of took most of the nerves (away),” she said. “I had some nerves on the first tee box but after that I was kind of zeroed in. Competition. My swing was pretty dialed today, I would say.”

Buxton’s father, Todd, and her grandparents made the 10-hour drive from their home in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday in order to see Taya play. That same group was on hand last year. Also like last year, she made sure they all drove in one car so everyone could enjoy the trip down Magnolia Lane with her.

“It was another amazing experience,” Buxton said. “It was like we didn’t even do it the first time. It’s just an amazing opportunity. I’m so blessed to be able to bring my family out here. They love it so much.”

Augusta National uses a Paine College player in this role because of its connection with the school. Two years ago, Augusta National announced it would fund the creation of a women’s golf team to go with the existing men’s team. At the time, it also created the Lee Elder Scholarships for men and women at Paine, Augusta’s historically Black college. Buxton was the first women’s recipient of the Lee Elder Scholarship.

The scholarships are named after Elder, the first Black player of the Masters, in 1975. Elder died in November 2021, seven months after he served as an honorary starter for the 2021 Masters Tournament with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

