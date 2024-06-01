Lobzhanidze and Atlanta United host Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC (6-6-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-7-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 4:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Atlanta United FC -123, Charlotte FC +310, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saba Lobzhanidze leads Atlanta United into a matchup with Charlotte FC after scoring two goals against Inter Miami.

United is 4-5-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 83 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Charlotte is 4-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 76 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored five goals for United. Lobzhanidze has three goals over the last 10 games.

Patrick Agyemang has three goals and one assist for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-4-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Noah Cobb (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Bartosz Slisz (injured).

Charlotte: Junior Urso (injured), Jere Uronen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press