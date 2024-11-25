‘I’ll wait for you in the car park’ – Roy Keane clashes with angry Ipswich fan

‘I’ll wait for you in the car park’ – Roy Keane clashes with angry Ipswich fan

Roy Keane is prone to angry confrontations from angry football fans when on punditry duty.

The former Manchester United captain had it on the pitch throughout the years, but the aggression towards Keane hasn’t shifted since his retirement in 2006.

It’s a shame that a former footballer (a great!) can’t carry out his work as a pundit without being abused by someone in the crowd, but this isn’t anything new.

A man was found guilty of headbutting Keane during a “gratuitous and senseless act of violence” back in July after he attacked the former Republic of Ireland international following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over United in September last year.

Thankfully, things didn’t quite get out of hand this time and nobody was attacked, but Keane did offer an angry Ipswich Town fan to the car park at Portman Road.

Keane was involved in another angry confrontation with a fan following United’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Stood pitch side for Sky Sports, Keane received abuse from a section of the home fans during analysis of the game – but seemed to take issue with one fan, who we can only assume went overboard.

Videos circulated on social media show Keane shouting: “I’ll wait for you in the car park.”

A steward then stepped in to calm things down, but Keane had already walked away at this point.

Roy Keane unimpressed by Manchester United

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports on X

During his post-match assessment, Keane noted how United went to Ipswich and played with too little urgency in the second half.

That is backed up by the fact United covered less ground than Ipswich over 90 minutes, which helped Kieran McKenna come to the conclusion that his side deserved more from the game.

“Amorim’s got big problems,” said Keane.

“The lack of threat in the second half and Ipswich looked like they’d go on and win. They’ve not won at home all season. Same problems for Man Utd but he’s only had a week with them.

“You have to give the man a chance but the threat going forward, it’s a huge problem for Man Utd. It’s not good enough.”

More Stories / Latest News

‘I’ll wait for you in the car park’ – Roy Keane clashes with angry Ipswich fan

Nov 25 2024, 6:30

Journalist shares worrying distance covered statistic from Manchester United draw with Ipswich

Nov 25 2024, 6:00

‘Straight away’ – Man United full-back opens up on Ruben Amorim immediate impact

Nov 24 2024, 20:57