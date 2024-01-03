Lizzo Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure in New Instagram Video: 'The Booty Is Lifted'

"You don't have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself," the singer said as she modeled her latest shapewear line

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo posing in an Instagram video on Jan. 1, 2024

Lizzo is ready for 2024.

The singer posted a video on Monday of herself looking happy and fit as she modeled her brand YITTY's latest line of shapewear with lifting technology.

"New year, new me. You know how they say 'Run don't walk?' Teleport, b---," Lizzo led off the video while wearing YITTY's new offerings.

The fresh line of shapewear consists of an "ultra lift legging" as well as a bra, the latter of which she said sports the label's "new square neck design." Throughout the video, Lizzo modeled navy blue, burgundy and black sets from the collection.

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo posing in an Instagram video on Jan. 1

"The snatch in real time," Lizzo continued to narrate as another individual helped her get into and adjust the shapewear to her body. "This motherf------ technology that snatches and lifts."

Once she was comfortable in her outfit, the singer said "The booty is lifted," before adding "booties to the sky."

To tout the new clothes' "ultra lift" technology, Lizzo added, "It looks like we went to the gym, but we didn't go to the gym."

Joking about scenarios where one could wear her new shapewear, Lizzo said, "This is where you go to your local shop and you're just like 'Can I please have a chai?'"

To cap off the inspirational post, she told fans, "Yes, that's right. We're putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don't have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself. New year, new me in my YITTY."

Before the new year and new YITTY drop, Lizzo got candid with fans about her self-care and a renewed focus on personal health.

"Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been. Xoxo," she captioned an Instagram post alongside a bathroom selfie in a white robe from Nov. 16.

In May 2023, Lizzo stitched a video on TikTok from a user who stated, "Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness," commenting "Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness.' Heavy f—ing on it."

"It's fun. I love my job," Lizzo said when speaking about the physical activity that goes into performing live. "It takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage. As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."



Lizzo told PEOPLE for a 2022 cover story as part of the Women Changing the World issue that she has a "really hot body," further noting that she is "a body icon" and "embracing that more and more every day."

The singer recognized that "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

