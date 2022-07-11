Exclusive: Liz Truss launches leadership bid with tax cut challenge to Rishi Sunak

Ben Riley-Smith
·4 min read
Liz Truss has launched her campaign for the Conservative leadership with a promise to cut taxes on her first day as prime minister - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph
Liz Truss has launched her campaign for the Conservative leadership with a promise to cut taxes on her first day as prime minister - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

Liz Truss has launched her Tory leadership bid by promising to cut tax from “day one” in office, declaring that it is time to get back to Conservative values.

In an article for The Telegraph announcing her candidacy, the Foreign Secretary signalled that she will cut corporation tax, reverse the National Insurance rise and overhaul business rates.

The move piles further pressure on Rishi Sunak to promise tax cuts, with most of his rivals to replace Boris Johnson vowing to unpick policies he adopted as chancellor.

“I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative,” Ms Truss said, in a thinly veiled rebuke of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak’s economic policy.

She added: “Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living.”

Two other leadership candidates have also given their first interviews to The Telegraph and have issued promises to cut tax.

Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister, has promised to halve VAT on fuel and raise the income tax thresholds for basic and middle-earners in line with inflation.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor, said of tax cuts that “nothing is off the table” and signalled corporation tax and income tax could be reduced if he wins.

On Monday, a new 1922 Committee executive will agree the rules for how to whittle down candidates to a final two, with nominations needed by Tuesday.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is expected to become the 11th candidate to announce a bid on Monday, framing herself as the most ardent defender of Brexit.

Mr Sunak has double the number of MP supporters as any other rival, but most MPs are yet to declare.

Michael Gove, the former communities secretary, has endorsed Kemi Badenoch, praising her "no b—----" approach.

Any MP who fails to get the support of 36 MPs is expected to be forced out of the race on Wednesday evening, under the new proposed rules designed to speed up the process.

Ms Truss’ article contains her first public comments on a leadership bid since rushing back from a G20 summit in Indonesia, after Mr Johnson resigned last Thursday.

She wrote: “It isn’t right to be putting up taxes now. I would reverse the National Insurance increase that came in during April, make sure we keep corporation tax competitive so we can attract business and investment into Britain, and put the Covid debt on a longer-term footing.

“I will get the private sector growing faster than the public sector, with a long-term plan to bring down the size of the state and the tax burden.”

Liz Truss' position on tax cuts puts her in direct contrast with Rishi Sunak in the battle to replace Boris Johnson
Liz Truss' position on tax cuts puts her in direct contrast with Rishi Sunak in the battle to replace Boris Johnson

The reference to bringing down the size of the state indicated that Ms Truss intends to lower current public spending, which is forecast to reach a 50-year high.

It is understood Ms Truss will launch a spending review if she wins office, reopening a three-year agreement that Mr Sunak signed off as chancellor last year.

She also wants to bring forward the Budget, which is currently pencilled in for November, according to an ally, with tax-cutting plans to be pursued as soon as she would enter Number 10.

Scrapping the rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent due in April and reversing the 1.25 per cent increase in National Insurance, which kicked in this spring, would cost the Treasury tens of billions of pounds.

Ms Truss indicated that she would fund the move by bringing down public debt over a longer timeframe than Mr Sunak, who wants it falling by 2024.

The tax position is at direct odds with Mr Sunak’s stance. He has argued now is not the time for big tax cuts, given the need to bring down inflation, which is forecast to reach 11 per cent this year.

The UK is experiencing stagflation - both soaring prices and stuttering growth. Consensus among economists is that tax cuts fuel inflation, but they could also boost growth.

The battle over economic approach and timing looks set to be the central struggle as candidates vie to become the next prime minister.

In her leadership pitch, Ms Truss also tried to position herself as the candidate best placed to win over both Blue Wall Tory heartlands and Red Wall former Labour seats.

She wrote: “People want to be free to get on, live and thrive. They do not want the Government trying to run their lives or spend more of their money than is necessary. I have been standing up for core Conservative principles throughout my career.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All Nordy Club Members can now shop Anniversary Sale early access: Best deals

    It's your chance to save big on all your favourite designers with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

  • Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into the Woods’ Is Sheer, Moving Magic on Broadway

    Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMadeWell, it would be a bit awkward if the New York City Center Encores! production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods, opening on Broadway tonight (St. James Theatre, to August 21), was not as wonderful as the original production of only two months ago. Fortunately, with a few cast changes, this remains a shimmeringly gorgeous production, directed with such care and flair by Lear deBessonet—and the best tribute imaginable to the master himself, who

  • TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Here are two top buy-and-hold TFSA stocks with a strong combination of passive income and capital growth potential. The post TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Never Sell appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour for Three Weeks to Focus on Mental Health

    Shawn Mendes is postponing his “Wonder” world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health, the singer announced on Friday. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote in an […]

  • 'We see them as brothers in arms here': UK training thousands of Ukrainian recruits in England

    The UK has started turning the first of thousands of Ukrainian recruits into frontline soldiers at four bases across England, safe from Russian missile fire, it can be revealed. The new troops, operating in groups of about 200, have been arriving from Ukraine daily to join a specially condensed training programme offered by British soldiers. British commanders aim to have 2,400 recruits rotating through the course at any one time as they mobilise to meet a target of training up to 10,000 Ukrainian personnel every 120 days.

  • Exclusive: Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt call for massive tax cuts

    Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have put tax cuts at the heart of the battle for Downing Street, as both MPs declared their candidacies in The Telegraph with pledges to slash corporation tax.

  • UPDATE 1-South Korea detects shots apparently launched by North Korea

    South Korea's military said on Sunday it had detected the trajectories of what appeared to be shots fired by North Korea, possibly from multiple rocket launchers (MLRs). South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff announced that the shots were detected after 6 p.m. and that the military had strengthened surveillance and alert levels, without mentioning any further response. North Korea often test-fires MLRs during military drills, and in recent years has also developed larger versions of such rockets.

  • Starmer criticises ‘arms race of fantasy economics’ from Tory leader hopefuls

    The Labour leader will hit out at ‘hypocrisy’ from those who served in Boris Johnson’s Government.

  • How Retirees Can Get an Extra $407.50 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

    Retirees who receive Old Age Security pensions are searching for ways to generate tax-free passive income. The post How Retirees Can Get an Extra $407.50 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • South Korea detects shots apparently launched by North Korea

    South Korea's military said on Sunday it had detected the trajectories of what appeared to be shots fired by North Korea, possibly from multiple rocket launchers (MLRs). South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff announced that the shots were detected after 6 p.m. and that the military had strengthened surveillance and alert levels, without mentioning any further response. North Korea often test-fires MLRs during military drills, and in recent years has also developed larger versions of such rockets.

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Should Montreal be the permanent home for the NHL draft?

    With lots of discussion around the future of the NHL draft, why not stick with what works? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Montreal as a forever home.

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with