Livvy Dunne Places Her Bet On Simone Biles Triumph At Paris Summer Olympics Gymnastics

LSU gymnast and major influencer Olivia Dunne is on team Simone Biles.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dunne said Biles is back with a vengeance.

“Simone has always been a GOAT (greatest of all-time), and I think that this is, like, her revenge tour. What happened in (2021) was a freak thing, and I think that she is out for revenge,” Dunne said. “She’s gonna probably win.”

Dunne is referring to Biles’ last Olympics, when she had to drop out because of a case of the ‘twisties’ – where a gymnast’s mind and body fall out of sync.

Biles is leading the veteran Team USA women’s gymnastics team, which includes Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, along with newcomers Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.

