Livvy Dunne Places Her Bet On Simone Biles Triumph At Paris Summer Olympics Gymnastics
LSU gymnast and major influencer Olivia Dunne is on team Simone Biles.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dunne said Biles is back with a vengeance.
More from Deadline
NBCUniversal To Air 24/7 Paris Olympics Coverage In 4K HDR On USA Network
NBCUniversal Believes In A.I. Miracles, Sets Tech-Assisted Al Michaels As Virtual Host Of Daily Paris Olympics Recaps On Peacock
Simone Biles To Lead New Sports Series From Netflix & The International Olympic Committee
“Simone has always been a GOAT (greatest of all-time), and I think that this is, like, her revenge tour. What happened in (2021) was a freak thing, and I think that she is out for revenge,” Dunne said. “She’s gonna probably win.”
Dunne is referring to Biles’ last Olympics, when she had to drop out because of a case of the ‘twisties’ – where a gymnast’s mind and body fall out of sync.
Biles is leading the veteran Team USA women’s gymnastics team, which includes Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, along with newcomers Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.
Best of Deadline
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
All the Surprise Songs Taylor Swift Has Played On The Eras Tour So Far
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.