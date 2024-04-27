Liverpool XI vs West Ham: No Salah - Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool have Cody Gakpo back in the side to face West Ham this afternoon, as Mohamed Salah is dropped to the bench.

Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of delivering a second Premier League title during his final season in charge are now almost over following Wednesday's hugely disappointing loss to Everton in the Merseyside derby.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

It is a quick turnaround for the journey to east London and Klopp has therefore opted to shuffle his pack, with Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez among those to be taken out of the starting lineup.

Gakpo missed the defeat to Everton due to birth of his first child, but Klopp confirmed at his press conference on Friday that the Dutchman is back in training and he starts at the London Stadium, with Harvey Elliott also brought into front three.

Nunez and Salah were both wasteful in front of goal once against against Everton and have paid the price, as they are both named among the substitutes. Ryan Gravenberch gets the nod in midfield, and Jarell Quansah partners Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Jota is injured but should return before the end of the season, while Conor Bradley remains on the sidelines.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Bajcetic.

Time and date: 12.30pm BST on Saturday 27 April, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports