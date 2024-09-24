Liverpool XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup game

Federico Chiesa is in contention to make his full Liverpool debut against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

The Italian has had brief cameos off the bench in wins over AC Milan and Bournemouth, as he continues to build his fitness after his summer move, and Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed Chiesa could now be ready to feature from the off at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning.

“He only played 25 now as a maximum in the last three or four months. He’s able to start in our opinion so let’s see. I don’t think he is able to play at the level we want for the 90 against strong opposition.”

Caoimhin Kelleher will again start in goal, with Alisson still out with a muscle injury and Slot revealing it will be “tight” for the Brazilian to recover in time to face Wolves this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson could both be rested, with Connor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas coming into the side, while Jarell Quansah will hope to get the chance to impress, having not played since he came off at half-time in the opening match of the season against Ipswich.

Rotation is likely in midfield too, with Curtis Jones and Tyler Morton pushing to start, and Cody Gakpo is likely to feature in attack.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Chiesa, Nunez, Gakpo

Injured: Alisson, Elliott

Time and date: 8pm BST on Wednesday September 25, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports