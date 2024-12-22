Liverpool XI vs Tottenham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool are boosted by the availability of Andy Roberston for their crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Roberston was sent off in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Fulham but served his one-game suspension in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain sidelined but Arne Slot was boosted by the return of Federico Chiesa and Kostas Tsimikas in Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Southampton.

Slot was able to rest key players at St Mary’s and all of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Ryan Gravenberch are in line to return.

Diogo Jota is pushing for a start in attack after scoring off the bench last weekend.

On the latest on Konate and Bradley, Slot said on Friday: “These are the two that are still 'in the red', so they don't train with us at the moment. They are on their way back but they don't train with the team yet.

“The main thing is that if they come back, they are ready to come back and we must not focus on one, two or three days. It's more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards.”

Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are both one yellow card away from a ban.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Injured: Bradley, Konate

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 22 December 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports