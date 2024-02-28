Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Starting lineup, injury latest and FA Cup confirmed team news

Liverpool are again without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez from their starting line-up to face Southampton tonight.

Neither player, plus Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, have overcome injuries in time for the FA Cup fifth-round tie.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVERPOOL VS SOUTHAMPTON LIVE!

“It is touch and go with a lot of the boys who were not available for the final,” Jurgen Klopp had said of his injured stars in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Wataru Endo misses out after he was spotted leaving the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley on crutches and in a protective boot.

Ryan Gravenberch is also absent after a heavy challenge from Moises Caicedo at Wembley but his injury is not as serious as first feared.

Klopp said: “It is a ligament injury. It could have been worse, but it is bad enough to rule him out of this game, and the next game. We shall see.”

Central midfield is where Liverpool are arguably most in need of reinforcements given Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic join the plethora of injury absentees for the fifth-round tie. Klopp has admitted he is uncertain if Thiago Alcantara will play again this season.

Bobby Clark, Conor Bradley and James McConnell unite in a youthful midfield trio while Louis Koumas will join Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo in attack.

Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah come into the defence.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal amid Alisson Becker’s absence.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Bradley, Clark, McConnell; Elliott, Gakpo, Koumas

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Diaz, Mac Allister, Scanlon, Gordon, Nallo, Danns, Nyoni

Injuries: Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jota, Jones, Thiago, Doak, Matip, Bajcetic, Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Endo

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Wednesday February 28, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: ITV1