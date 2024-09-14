Liverpool XI vs Nottingham Forest: Chiesa debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup - Premier League today

Liverpool could hand Federico Chiesa his debut in today’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Italian winger completed his cut-price £12.5million move from Juventus just before the transfer deadline but was not ready to be part of the squad for the Reds’ stunning 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 1, having had a disrupted pre-season following Euro 2024.

However, Chiesa spent the international break getting up to speed at the club’s AXA Training Centre and could make his bow at Anfield against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

And Reds boss Arne Slot has suggested Chiesa could make his debut against Forest, saying at his pre-match press conference on Friday: "Federico has trained with the team three or four times so let's see how he does today with the decision I make. We have more than 20 players."

Despite a brilliant start to life under Slot it’s not all positive for Liverpool, with Harvey Elliott out until at least October with a fractured foot suffered on England Under-21 duty.

“Harvey it's a big disappointment for him and us,” Slot said. “He didn't play a lot in the first three games but he showed himself really well in pre-season.

“He would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures but that goes to someone else. It's a blow for us and for him. We play seven games in 22 days or something like that."

His absence could be offset by the return of Curtis Jones to the matchday squad, with the midfielder back in first-team training.

Slot is unlikely to make any changes to the side that dismantled United, with Ryan Gravenberch set to continue in the midfield role he has made his own so far this season.

Mohamed Salah, who sparked rumours about his future at Liverpool after the win at Old Trafford, will also be looking to keep up his outstanding form.

The Egyptian has three goals and three assists in three league games to date, helping his side to a 100 per cent record.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Doubts: Jones

Injuries: Elliott

Time and date: 3pm BST today on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Venue: Anfield