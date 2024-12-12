Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Diogo Jota for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Portugal international has been sidelined with a rib injury sustained during the 2-1 win over Chelsea back in October, missing the last 11 games in a row across all competitions as a result.

However, he is nearing a comeback. Speaking last week prior to the Merseyside derby clash against Everton getting postponed because of Storm Darragh, Arne Slot confirmed Jota would soon be available for selection.

“[The midfield line] is not our main worry at the moment, our main worry is if you look at how close they are all back of [having] playing time, there’s only three injuries left and that’s in our last line,” the Dutchman said in the pre-match press conference.

“With Diogo being close to being back, Federico being close to being back, and the same for Alisson.”

Now, both Jota and Alisson Becker were in the final training session Monday before the 1-0 Champions League win at Girona but only the latter was subsequently named in the 19-man travelling squad.

Perhaps Slot was holding the 28-year-old back for the visit of Fulham. If that is the case, it would be a surprise if Liverpool’s No.20 is immediately restored to the starting lineup therefore settling for a place on the bench.

Diogo Jota last featured for Liverpool in October. (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Alisson was superb on his return to action so is likely to keep his place in between the posts. There is a decision to make in attack as Darwin Nunez struggled in midweek so could make way for Cody Gakpo.

It may also be the same midfield trio that started in Girona as Alexis Mac Allister must serve his one-game Premier League suspension on Saturday due to the Merseyside derby being called off.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa is a doubt, while the Reds are likely to be without defensive trio Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Doubts: Jota, Chiesa

Injured: Konate, Bradley, Tsimikas

Suspended: Mac Allister

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 December 2024

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

TV channel and live stream: Not available in UK