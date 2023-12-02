Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool remain without Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield.

The pair missed Thursday’s 4-0 win over LASK due to injury and are not expected back in action for a number of weeks.

As a result, back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will almost certainly keep his place between the sticks but Klopp has more options up front.

Cody Gakpo started alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on Thursday but Darwin Nunez could come in for the Dutchman even despite his brace.

“Darwin is in a top moment and that didn’t change, super-important for us,” said the Reds boss.

“That he didn’t start [on Thursday] has nothing to do with anything else. Now Cody scored twice, fantastic.

“Does that mean he has to play the next five games in a row? Other players score as well. It is not about that and Cody doesn’t expect [that] now because of that.

“They have to score, that’s the job, that’s what they want, but it is not that I have sleepless nights now and don’t know who to start. It’s not that much a choice, to be honest.”

Partnership: Nunez could come back into the starting lineup having developed a great understanding with Mohamed Salah (REUTERS)

Liverpool remain without Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic long-term, while Andy Robertson is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Salah will start as he looks to reach the 200-goal mark for Liverpool, having bagged his 199th on Thursday.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injuries: Robertson, Alisson, Jota, Thiago, Bajcetic

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 3 December 2023

Venue: Anfield