Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Salah benched - starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Liverpool don’t start with any of Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister or Darwin Nunez against Fulham this afternoon.

All three players - as well as Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate - are only named on the bench at Craven Cottage in a surprise move from Jurgen Klopp for a must-win game in the Premier League title race.

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch are the chosen midfield trio instead, with Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz joined by Diogo Jota up top.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his first Premier League start in almost two months, ditto the fit-again Jota in attack.

Alexander-Arnold started against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night and keeps his place today with young Conor Bradley out injured.

Liverpool need Alexander-Arnold to help spark them back into form after their damaging defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend and then their European exit.

“We need Trent Alexander-Arnold, of course, but we need him in a really good shape, in form and that is now what he has to get up to,” said Klopp on Friday.

“It's not about him, it's not his fault if he wouldn't be, it's just the situation, so how quick can we get him rolling?

“Same for Diogo, for Robbo [Andy Robertson], it's the same for Mo [Salah]. They all had injuries which they never had before, if you want - the length. Dom Szoboszlai, same. Curtis Jones, the same.”

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak join Bradley on the sidelines.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Kelleher

Injured: Bradley, Matip, Doak, Thiago

Time and date: 4.30pm BST on Sunday April 21, 2024

Venue: Craven Cottage

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports