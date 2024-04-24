Liverpool XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Merseyside derby today

Jurgen Klopp may opt to recall the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah for the final Merseyside derby of his Liverpool career.

The manager’s hand may have been forced on that front after it was confirmed that fellow forward Diogo Jota would miss the next two weeks of action with a hip injury.

“I can't really say a lot about it, to be honest,” he said of the Portugal international.

“He felt a little bit in the hip, but he was fine. Then he started last game and was okay and with the finish, it's a small one but we are late in the season. Obviously it's not a great moment for any injury. It's two weeks, pretty much nothing but enough to be unavailable.”

The Toffees host the Reds after a vital win at Fulham saw them keep pace with the title race, after being relegated to third-favourites in what has otherwise been a humbling month so far.

But Liverpool boss Klopp shuffled his pack to great effect in west London with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate all dropped from the starting line-up.

The German explained that “fresh legs” were necessary for the Fulham trip amid a hectic run of games, while crediting the easing of a long-running injury crisis as leaving his squad in “the best situation we’ve had all year”.

Salah and Co. can therefore expect to be in contention for starting berths at Everton on Wednesday.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Injuries: Bradley, Thiago, Doak, Matip, Jota

Time and date: 8pm BST, Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Venue: Goodison Park

TV channel: Sky Sports