Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for today

Liverpool could welcome back Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold for today’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

Jota hasn’t featured in the league since injuring his knee against Brentford in February, but the Portuguese managed 15 minutes as a late substitute in Liverpool’s shock 3-0 defeat by Atalanta on Thursday night.

Alexander-Arnold was unused but made the bench for the Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash. The 25-year-old has missed Liverpool’s last seven Premier League fixtures after aggravating a knee problem against Burnley.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp subsequently revealed on Friday that Alexander-Arnold actually had “no chance” to play against Atalanta and was only included in the squad due to expanded bench spots, leaving his status for this weekend uncertain.

“There was no chance to play Trent,” Klopp said. “He was on the bench because we were allowed to put 23 players into the squad.

“He had two sessions. Diogo didn’t have more really but the information from the medical department is [he was a] step ahead, so he can play a little bit longer.”

On Jota, he added: “I think Diogo was absolutely fine [for] 20 minutes, it helped him a lot and now we will see what we can do from there.”

Alisson remains doubtful for Liverpool, while Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are long-term absentees.

Liverpool trail leaders Arsenal on goal difference with just seven games remaining, and sit one point above Manchester City.

After last week’s disappointing draw at Manchester United they cannot afford to drop any more points, and Klopp is expected to name his strongest lineup against Palace.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Matip, Thiago, Doak

Doubts: Alisson, Bajcetic

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday, April 14, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports