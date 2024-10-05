Liverpool XI vs Crystal Palace: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool have made four changes as they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds are in action in the lunchtime kick-off and have the opportunity to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League, at least for a couple of hours.

Diogo Jota comes into the starting lineup to lead the line, while Curtis Jones gets the nod over Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield.

Cody Gakpo has impressed in his cameos in recent weeks and he gets his chance from the start at Selhurst Park, as Luis Diaz drops to the bench. Andy Robertson, meanwhile, is replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

Federico Chiesa has missed Liverpool’s last two matches after picking up an issue in training, and he again is not fit enough to make the squad.

Arne Slot said on Friday: “Wait and see, he didn’t train for the last two days. He came in today to see if he can train.

“If he can today, I have a decision to make because we can only select 20. First of all we have to wait and see if he can even train. And if he can, it’s our decision if we bring him to the game or not."

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota, Gakpo.

Subs: Jaros, Endo, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson.

Time and date: 12:30pm BST, Saturday, October 5, 2024

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV: TNT Sports