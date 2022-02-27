Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Carabao Cup final today

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Diogo Jota ahead of today’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Jota suffered an ankle injury in last week’s Champions League win against Inter Milan at the San Siro and is a major doubt to face Chelsea at Wembley.

Speaking on Friday, Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said: “Jota, so far [has] no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge.”

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of the game at Wembley due to a muscle issue.

Lijnders added: “Bobby we have to see in the next two days. He is pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad.

“We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know and feel how important he is for our way of playing, so I am happy that he is pushing himself. Hopefully he is soon back.”

With Firmino injured and Jota unlikely to start, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and January signing Luis Diaz are set to form the Liverpool front three at Wembley.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal and has his eye on becoming a Liverpool legend.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.