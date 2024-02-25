Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Carabao Cup final today

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai for today’s Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea.

Salah was absent from Wednesday night’s 4-1 comeback win over Luton in the Premier League at Anfield after suffering from muscle fatigue, having only recently returned from a hamstring injury suffered while away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Nunez was also missing in midweek having picked up an unspecified issue that forced his half-time exit after he scored a brilliant chip in the emphatic victory away at Brentford last weekend.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has previously been rated as having an outside chance of featuring against Chelsea while recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the 4-1 league win over the Blues at Anfield on January 31. Even if fit, it feels unlikely that the Hungarian captain will be thrust straight back into starting lineup for such a big occasion.

All three players are being monitored right up until game day, with Liverpool set to make last-minute decisions on their readiness after fitness tests.

Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders told reporters on Friday: “We come in a crazy schedule again, so we play every three days. It's important for us to use each minute, use each day to really look how the players are. This is for Mo, Dom and Darwin.

“Two training sessions to go, let's see how they are and then we can make a decision in the last minute. And all the others, we know it's longer.”

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal at Wembley after Alisson Becker was ruled out by the Brazilian national team boss for a month, with Conor Bradley primed to continue at right-back amid Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence. The England international is expected back at the end of next month.

Otherwise, Klopp has the rare luxury of a first-choice central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to join Andrew Robertson at the back, after the Scot and Konate were both rested in midweek.

An ankle sprain means Curtis Jones will miss out until after the March international break, handing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch a clean run at lining up alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool still have plenty of options in attack even after Diogo Jota was ruled out for a number of months with a knee injury.

Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo both scored in midweek and they will be the prime candidates to start if Salah and Nunez fail to make the final.

Speaking after the win over Luton, Klopp was downbeat about Liverpool’s injury situation and how it will affect their chances of beating Chelsea.

“We don’t know [about Salah and Nunez],” he declared.

“We have to see, but I said it before the game - as long as we have 11 players, we will go for it. Will we be big favourites? Definitely not.

“Since we [last] played [Chelsea], they have improved a lot and it will be tricky. This was exceptional tonight [vs Luton].”

Liverpool are also still without the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai

Injuries: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jones, Jota, Matip, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Sunday February 25, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports