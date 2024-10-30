Liverpool XI vs Brighton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Vitezslav Jaros makes his first Liverpool start against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

The goalkeeper has been given the nod ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher, with Alisson out injured.

Conor Bradley makes his return from injury at right-back and Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton also start at the Amex Stadium.

Quansah is alongside Joe Gomez at centre-back, while Andy Roberston starts at left-back.

Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai are in midfield, with Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all getting starts.

Arne Slot is still without Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Alisson Becker after they missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

“It's difficult to say [when Chiesa will be fit], he's sometimes up and down a bit,” said Slot. “He trains a few days then goes out again. I don't want to put days or weeks on it. We just want him to be in the best possible shape. No pressure on him.”

Slot also claimed he simply didn’t have the options to make sweeping changes to his squad, such are the extent of his injury problems.

“I don't think it's possible to do what we did against West Ham, not enough players fit to change them all.

“Yesterday mostly recovery for them all. Today we will find out how they all are and have to make decision who starts.”

Confirmed Liverpool XI: Jaros, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Jones, Diaz; Gakpo

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT tonight on Wednesday 30 October 2024

Venue: Amex Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports