Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool are set to go full strength for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth (ES Composite)

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend when they head to high-flying Bournemouth.

Arne Slot was afforded the chance to rest a lot of his big name players for Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with most of them expected back here.

While Joe Gomez is back in Liverpool training, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones remain injury doubts.

Still, all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgl van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister look certain to feature.

Darwin Nunez withdrew from the Reds squad for the PSV game with illness and a decision will nee to be made over the striker ahead of the trip to the south coast.

The likes of Mohamed Salah are set to return for Liverpool against Bournemouth (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Nunez

Injured: Jota, Jones

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 February 2025

Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court), Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK