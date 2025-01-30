Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League
Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend when they head to high-flying Bournemouth.
Arne Slot was afforded the chance to rest a lot of his big name players for Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with most of them expected back here.
While Joe Gomez is back in Liverpool training, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones remain injury doubts.
Still, all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgl van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister look certain to feature.
Darwin Nunez withdrew from the Reds squad for the PSV game with illness and a decision will nee to be made over the striker ahead of the trip to the south coast.
Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz
Doubts: Nunez
Injured: Jota, Jones
Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday 1 February 2025
Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court), Bournemouth
TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK