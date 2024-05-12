Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool have almost a full squad available for Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate game in charge of the club.

The Reds beat Tottenham 4-2 last time out and will travel to Aston Villa on Monday night looking to end Klopp’s final campaign as strongly as possible.

With their Premier League title challenge having fallen away in recent weeks, giving Klopp the kind of send off he deserves after a trophy-laden spell on Merseyside is Liverpool’s big focus for the final two games of the season.

They will take almost a squad full to Villa Park after Stefan Bajcetic returned from injury during the win over Spurs and Virgil van Dijk passed a late fitness test to feature.

Diogo Jota hadn’t returned to team training last week and no update was provided at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak are the only other confirmed injury absences at this stage.

Klopp moved to praise defender Jarell Quansah, perhaps suggesting he will start alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.

"That’s how it is and we don’t play with three centre-halves or whatever, so it means we have to make a decision and Jarell is training really well and we have a lot of training sessions, he is training really well," he said.

"That doesn’t mean Ibou [Konate] or Joey [Gomez] wouldn’t train well, but Jarell trained really well and that’s how it is and that’s why I make these kind of decisions. That’s the best situation to have, I can just sit there and look at it."

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Jota

Injuries: Doak, Matip, Thiago

Time and date: 8pm BST on Monday 13 May, 2024

Venue: Villa Park

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports