Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Jota injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup for Premier League match

Diogo Jota remains a major doubt for Liverpool as they prepare for Sunday’s crucial Premier League trip to face Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s side top of the table and four points clear of the Gunners heading into the match in north London, but this is their toughest test of the season so far.

Jota played half an hour in the win over Chelsea last weekend before he was forced off after Tosin Adarabioyo landed awkwardly on him, with the Liverpool forward playing no part in the midweek Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Slot said of Jota’s absence in Germany: “The other player fell onto him and that hurt him that much that he couldn’t continue to play and he couldn’t come with us for now.

“It’s difficult to judge at this moment of time to see how long that’s going to take. It’s bruised, so we have to see how long it is going to take.”

It seems unlikely that Jota will make a full recovery and Darwin Nunez should therefore keep his place up front, with Luis Diaz, who started on the bench against Leipzig, and Mohamed Salah either side of him.

Andy Robertson is expected to come back into the side at left-back, after Kostas Tsimikas started in midweek.

Curtis Jones impressed against Chelsea in the last Premier League match and will hope to get the nod over Curtis Jones, but there is otherwise expected to be little in the way of changes from Slot.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Jota, Chiesa, Bradley, Elliott

Injured: Alisson

Time and date: 4:30pm BST on Sunday, October 27, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports