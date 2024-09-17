Liverpool XI vs AC Milan: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Federico Chiesa will have to wait if he is to make his Liverpool debut tonight against AC Milan in the Champions League.

The summer signing failed to make the squad for Saturday's home loss to Nottingham Forest despite training with his new team during the international break.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW AC MILAN VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

Chiesa has travelled to Italy for the match, with Arne Slot confirming at his pre-match press conference that the 26-year-old could feature off the bench, and the Italian has been named among the substitutes.

The Dutchman has opted to make a change in attack, with Cody Gakpo coming into the side to replace Luis Diaz. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah keep their places, meaning Darwin Nunez has to settle for a spot on the bench once more.

Kostas Tsimikas gets the nod at left-back, with Andy Robertson dropping out.

Alexis Mac Allister played only 60 minutes against Forest, but Slot has stated that the midfielder is not carrying and injury and he starts in Milan.

“I think he can play 60 or 90 minutes tomorrow and we will see the decision I make,” he said on Monday. “He is like the other 22, an important player for us."

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Gakpo.Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.

Time and date: 8pm BST tonight on Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Venue: San Siro

TV channel: Amazon Prime