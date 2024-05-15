Liverpool vs Wolves: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Jurgen Klopp will bid farewell to Liverpool when the Reds host Wolves at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season.

The German revealed back in January that he would leave the club at the end of the season and Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is waiting to replace him in the dugout.

Though Klopp will no doubt have been disappointed to see Liverpool’s title challenge fall away towards the end of the season, it will be a hugely emotional affair on Merseyside.

It was Klopp, after all, who delivered the club their first League title in 30 years back in 2020. Having also lifted almost every major trophy during his nine-year stint, Klopp certainly leaves a legacy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Wolves is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 19 May, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Jurgen Klopp will take charge of Liverpool for one last time against Wolves (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Wolves

Sky Sports will confirm their broadcasting plans closer to kick-off.

Liverpool vs Wolves team news

Andy Robertson missed Monday’s 3-3 draw with Aston Villa with a niggle so could return for Klopp’s final game.

There has been no update on Diogo Jota’s fitness yet, while Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak are injured.

For Wolves, Pedro Neto may return but Craig Dawson and Leon Chiwome will not be available.

Liverpool vs Wolves prediction

Liverpool will surely send Klopp off with a victory against a reasonably depleted Wolves side.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves haven’t won a league game at Anfield since 2010, when Stephen Ward scored the only goal for Mick McCarthy’s side.

Liverpool wins: 60

Draws: 18

Wolves wins: 37

Liverpool vs Wolves latest odds

Liverpool to win: 2/13

Draw: 13/2

Wolves to win: 15/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.