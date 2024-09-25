Liverpool vs West Ham – Predicted lineup and team news

Liverpool host West Ham United in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, as the holders start their defence of the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp ended his tenure as Liverpool manager with League Cup success in 2023/24, as Virgil van Dijk’s extra-time header earned a 1-0 Wembley win over Chelsea.

Arne Slot will now hope to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and lift the first silverware of the season. The Dutchman is aiming to build on a largely positive start to his reign, with Liverpool warming up for the fixture with West Ham by beating Bournemouth in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Merseyside club are targeting a record-extending 11th title in this competition, while West Ham have their sights on a maiden success after two previous final defeats. The Hammers will hope to fare better than last season’s quarter-final meeting, when Liverpool ran out 5-1 winners at Anfield.

Liverpool vs West Ham – Predicted lineup and team news

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot could make changes to his squad for the clash having largely stuck with the tried and tested in the Premier League this season.

Caoimhin Kelleher will be expected to continue in goal having deputised for the injured Alisson at the weekend with a fine performance. The Republic of Ireland international is a two-time winner of this competition as Liverpool’s cup goalkeeper and shone during the 1-0 win over Chelsea in last season’s final.

Curtis Jones is pushing for his first start of the campaign after returning from injury with recent substitute appearances, while there could be recalls for fellow academy graduates Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah.

Further forward, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will hope for minutes after bit-part roles so far this season, while there could be a first start for Federico Chiesa, who has been eased into action following his summer arrival from Juventus.

Liverpool predicted line up

Liverpool predicted lineup: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Morton, Jones; Chiesa, Gakpo; Jota.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

Liverpool host West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 25th September 2024. Kick-off at Anfield is 20:00 BST.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs West Ham on?

Liverpool vs West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Read – Five of the best players to play for Liverpool and West Ham

See more – Five times injuries changed Premier League title races

Follow The Football Faithful on Social Media:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok