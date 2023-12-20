Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score and goal updates as Curtis Jones doubles lead

Liverpool host West Ham in a bid to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals at Anfield on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Reds were held to a disappointing goalless draw at the hands of rivals Manchester United, in a disjointed performance that they will want to put behind them against West Ham. The Hammers on the other hand have recovered from their 5-0 hammering at Fulham earlier in the month to win two successive matches, in the Europa League and against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool last lifted the Carabao Cup in 2022 when they beat Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley to lift the trophy for the ninth time, more than any other team in the history of the League Cup. West Ham ended their trophy drought by winning the Europa Conference League last season and David Moyes’ side are developing a taste for silverware in the cups

Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough are already through to the semi-finals

Carabao Cup semi-final draw to take place after match at Anfield

28’ GOAL! Liverpool take deserved lead thanks to Szoboszlai rocket (LIV 1-0 WHU)

15’ CLOSE! Elliott fires wide as Liverpool make strong start at Anfield (LIV 0-0 WHU)

Liverpool FC 2 - 0 West Ham United FC

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 West Ham (Jones, 56’)⚽️

21:14 , Mike Jones

56 mins: There’s the second!

It’s a belter from Curtis Jones too. He brings the ball forward down the inside left and plays a one-two before sprinting into the box. Jones carries the ball towards goal, looks for a teammate but there’s no-one around.

Instead he shoots, beats the goalkeeper on his left and sneaks the ball into the box off the inside of the far post!

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

21:11 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Opportunity for West Ham after they win a corner. Jarrod Bowen whips it into the box but Cody Gakpo gets his head to the ball at the near post.

Story continues

He nods it away but the Hammers recycle the ball. Said Benrahma is the target this time but he’s flagged offside.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

21:07 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Liverpool have already had four attempts at goal in the second half but the Hammers are still in the game at 1-0. However, the visitors haven’t created one chance yet and things need to change for them.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

21:05 , Mike Jones

49 mins: Shot! Curtis Jones feeds the ball into the box for Darwin Nunez. He’s surrounded by three players but manages to shift the ball out of his feet before nailing a shot at goal for forcing Alphonse Areola into a decent save.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

21:04 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Liverpool have picked up where they left off in the first half. Szoboszlai makes a fine run off the ball and is slipped a pass on the right side of the box.

He hangs it up into the middle but a deflection takes the cross over Gakpo’s head and down to Coufal who deals with it.

Second half! Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

21:02 , Mike Jones

Liverpool kick off the second half. They’re 45 minutes away from the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Neither manager has made a change at the break.

HT Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:58 , Mike Jones

What can West Ham do to turn around their fortunes. For one, they need to get on the ball more. Liverpool were allowed to play their own game too often and it was only a matter of time before they found the breakthrough.

An equaliser for David Moyes’ team could be enough to force a penalty shootout and the possibility of a semi-final place.

HT Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:54 , Mike Jones

In September 2018, Harvey Elliott became the competition’s youngest ever player when he appeared for Fulham against Millwall, aged 15 years and 174 days.

He’s been one of Liverpool’s brightest sparks tonight and seems to have settled into the first team in the intervening years.

HT Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:50 , Mike Jones

(PA)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Half-time! Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:46 , Mike Jones

45+1 mins: The whistle goes to end the first half with Liverpool taking a slender lead into the break. They’ve been dominant and more proactive.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike is the difference but Jurgen Klopp will want a second before he feels comfortable in this game.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:45 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Close!

Cody Gakpo shifts into space inside the penalty area and meets the ball as a cross comes into the middle. He nods it down but the accuracy is slightly off and the effort bobbles wide of the far post!

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:44 , Mike Jones

43 mins: Curtis Jones floats a straight pass into the box with the hopes of picking out Darwin Nunez. He’s well marked by Konstantinos Mavropanos who stops him from getting to the dropping ball.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:41 , Mike Jones

40 mins: David Moyes is hovering about the dugout issuing updated commands to his players as West Ham look to get themselves back in the game.

If they go into half-time just one goal down that’ll be a positive result.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:40 , Mike Jones

37 mins: Nunez is the latest Liverpool player to win a corner as he forces Ben Johnson to send the ball out of play. As the corner ball is sent into the box, Virgil van Dijk leaps for it but the ball drops over his head and West Ham clear the danger.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:36 , Mike Jones

34 mins: There’s a nervous moment for Kostas Tsimikas who tries to poke a bouncing ball across to Jarell Quansah only to knock it into the path of Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen hesitates to shoot from range whick allows Tsimikas to recover from his mistake and take possession back.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

20:32 , Mike Jones

31 mins: That goal was unlocked Liverpool and they are, somehow, even more dangerous now than before. Szoboszlai and Elliott are running riot on the right side, nipping into the channels, finding space and work the ball into the box.

Soucek is called on again to clear a corner with a headed effort but the Reds quickly collect the ball again.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 West Ham (Szoboszlai, 28’)⚽️

20:29 , Mike Jones

28 mins: What a strike!

West Ham fail to counter attack from a good position as Jarell Quansah nicks the ball back high up the pitch. He slides it up to Dominik Szoboszlai who takes a touch then drills a rocket towards goal from range.

There’s a big of swerve and dip on the effort which does for Areola and the ball ends up in the far bottom corner.

"Almost Cristiano Ronaldo-esque the way he hits the ball" 😍👌



Dominik Szoboszlai with a STUNNING strike for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PPh7lEjNGN — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 20, 2023

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:25 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Liverpool have had eight shots to West Ham’s none so far. Elliott wins a corner that is delivered into the box.

Tomas Soucek leaps highest and nods it clear before Wataru Endo’s recycled cross ends up in the hands of the West Ham goalkeeper.

For all Liverpool’s dominance, the haven’t been able to create a solid chance at goal yet.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:23 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Close! Dominik Szoboszlai receives the ball out wide once more and lays it off to Harvey Elliott in space. He brings it inside before slipping a pass across to Curtis Jones.

Jones is encouraged to shoot from the home fans and does so but Alphonse Areola is comfortably in behind the ball and clings onto it.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:19 , Mike Jones

18 mins: West Ham need to get on the ball and push Liverpool back into their own half. The hosts are having too easy a time of things through the opening stages of this match.

The visitors are a little static and reactive.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:17 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Chance! Harvey Elliott come close to opening the scoring for Liverpool with a strike from the edge of the box. He hits it well enough but curls the effort just over the top.

Virgil van Dijk then clears the danger from the middle of the pitch as Liverpool press high.

In the process he picks out Dominik Szoboszlai out on the right wing who keeps the ball in play and lifts a cross to the far side of the box.

Darwin Nunez leaps towards the ball, meets it in the air and nods his effort wide of the nearest post.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:13 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Tsimikas looks to deliver a cross from the left wing and whips the ball into the box with Nunez and Gakpo being the available targets.

Konstantinos Mavropanos sticks out his leg to turn the ball behind for a corner but Liverpool are unable to create anything from the set piece.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:10 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Liverpool are seeing a bit more of the ball now. Harvey Elliott picks it up off Wataru Endo who drives the ball into the left side of the box.

He decides to go for goal and lets fly but pushes his left-footed strike wide of the far post!

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:05 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Dominik Szoboszlai creates the first chance for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk takes a quick free kick to send the midfielder running towards goal.

West Ham are stuck on their heels and try to back track as Szoboszlai gets to the edge of the box. He shoots but strikes his effort straight into Darwin Nunez who’s provided an option inside the box.

The ball bounces off the forward and the Hammers clear their lines.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Vladimir Coufal brings the ball down the right wing but is clipped by Kostas Tsimikas and wins a free kick. The Hammers send it back to Alphonse Areola in goal who sweeps it over to the opposite side of the pitch.

It’s bee a slow start as both teams look to be finding their feet.

Kick off! Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:00 , Mike Jones

Pablo Fornals gets the ball rolling in this Carabao Cup quarter-final tie with West Ham attacking the Kop end. He sends it back to the defence but an attempted cross field pass is booted out of play on the right wing.

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:58 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Virgil van Dijk leads out Liverpool and looks determined to take the Reds into the last four. West Ham have been in decent form but David Moyes has never won at Anfield so things will be difficult.

Can the Hammers earn a shock win tonight?

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:53 , Mike Jones

Two of last night’s three quarter-finals went to penalties with Fulham and Chelsea prevailing to book a semi-final spot. Should tonight’s clash at Anfield end level after 90 minutes then a penalty shootout will decide who completes the final four line-up.

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:50 , Mike Jones

Caoimhin Kelleher and Joe Gomez, each with 11, have made more appearances for the Reds in the League Cup than any current player.

(Action Images via Reuters)

David Moyes on his team selection

19:45 , Mike Jones

West Ham boss David Moyes spoke about his team selection tonight and said is was a difficult decision to rest players: “It is the fixtures, really.

“With how well the players have done in Europe, we’re trying to keep everybody ready if we can for this period. We’ve got Nayef Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet ill, and Aaron Cresswell was ill with it but he’s better so he’s back on the bench.

“It’s Liverpool we’re playing so it doesn’t matter when we come here, whether it be a cup or a league game, it’s an incredibly difficult game.

“We’ll go about the job tonight and we know we have to try and win it, either in normal time or through penalties, we need to try and do it to get through in the cup. We had a great result getting through against Arsenal so we’ll see if we can top it tonight.”

What time is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

19:40 , Mike Jones

With the current champions Manchester United being eliminated in the previous round, there will be a new winner of the Carabao Cup in 2024.

Of the teams remaining in the competition, Liverpool - who won the trophy in 2022 - are the favourites to lift the League Cup though they must first get past a strong West Ham United side on Wednesday night.

Last year’s runners-up, Newcastle United, suffered heartache at the hands of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, who equalised late in stoppage time through Mykhailo Mudryk to force a 1-1 draw and the hosts would advance 4-2 on penalties.

What time is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:35 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have not gone two games without scoring in all competitions since March, when they failed to find the net against both Bournemouth and Real Madrid.

They drew 0-0 with Man Utd last time out.

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have lost only one of the last 55 home clashes in all games at Anfield since September 1963. In that sequence they have won 40.

West Ham, meanwhile, have only won twice at Anfield in the last 61 years with their latest victory here coming in 2015.

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:25 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp’s team have won each of the last seven home meetings between the sides in all competitions; the club record is nine games, set from 1967 to 1973.

The Hammers are one of only three teams to have lost both League Cup and FA Cup finals to Liverpool, with Everton and Chelsea being the others.

The Carabao Cup is worth fighting for – just ask Chelsea and Newcastle

19:20 , Mike Jones

It might not be the most glamorous of trophies, nor the one held in the highest regard, but the way Chelsea and Newcastle battled to remain in the Carabao Cup, showcased all the qualities of traditional cup football.

A single Callum Wilson goal gave Newcastle the lead and looked to have been enough to book them a place in the semi-finals for a second successive year, but cup football is never quite so straightforward. Chelsea found an equaliser in stoppage time when Mykhailo Mudryk capitalised on yet another Kieran Trippier error to take the game to penalties.

Unfortunately for the England international, he also missed in the penalty shootout along with Matt Ritchie, while Chelsea were flawless from the spot, booking their place in the semi-finals.

The Carabao Cup is worth fighting for – just ask Chelsea and Newcastle

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:15 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won both of the previous League Cup meetings between the sides at Anfield, with the last being a 2-1 victory in the fifth round back in January 1983.

Their first ever League Cup triumph came against West Ham in 1981, when they won 2-1 in a replay at Villa Park following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Liverpool vs West Ham

19:10 , Mike Jones

The last meeting between the two teams also came at Anfield. The Hammers came to Merseyside for a Premier League match back in September but things didn’t go too well.

Mohamed Salah’s first half penalty was cancelled out before the break by Jarrod Bowen but the Reds went to town in the second half.

They controlled possession and had double the shots West Ham created. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both scored and Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners.

What will the result be tonight?

West Ham team changes

19:09 , Mike Jones

David Moyes also makes plenty of changes to his West Ham side. Alphonse Areola slots back into goal with Angelo Ogbonna, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ben Johnson joing Vladimir Coufal in defence.

The midfield sees Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek and Mohammed Kudus keep their spots but James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta are rested in favour of Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma.

Liverpool team changes

19:06 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes six changes to the Liverpool team that drew 0-0 with Manchester United last time out.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal while Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah start in defence in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz drop out to be replaced with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool vs West Ham line-ups

19:02 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo

The Reds to face West Ham in the #CarabaoCup quarter-final 📋🔴

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek, Fornals; Kudos, Benrahma, Bowen

Your quarter-final Hammers ⚒️

Pep Lijnders on playing West Ham

18:55 , Mike Jones

As part of his pre-match press conference, Liverpool’s assistant coach spoke about West Ham’s strengths and what he is expecting from tonight’s match.

“It is like this, you need to earn the right to progress, and West Ham are a team who beat Arsenal, who are already in the knockout stages of the Europa League – the same as us.” he said,

“I feel they are more collective with Kudus, Bowen and Paqueta up top. They have a lot of technique there, really class.

“They can create from deep, they can create high, individual qualities are good and they still can mix it up, long balls to Soucek and then really compete from there. The right side [has] real combinations with Kudus coming inside – they are good at that.

“And what I feel, they are more aggressive than they were before, so big compliment to the coach, of course, because he’s doing a really good job I think, because they are more aggressive as well in their pressing.

“When they feel good in games, they go higher and with more aggression. So, we will need to be spot on, we will need to respect this and then put our game into place, have to try to push them back and all these things. But yeah, let’s see.”

Jurgen Klopp addresses draw with Manchester United

18:50 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s last match was a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League and the result saw them slip beneath Arsenal in the table.

The Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp says he is taking positives from the results but acknowledges that there is an expectation for Liverpool to win.

In the programme notes for tonight’s match he wrote: “The world that we live in is one in which clubs like ourselves have to win every game – this is not a complaint, it is just a reality – so even when we do not beat a team like Manchester United the reaction outside is that it is a setback. Although I know this world and I respect it, as manager it is not one that I can be part of.

“This is why I have spoken about the positives when others wanted to find negatives. I also do the reverse when we are being praised for a result. This is the truth of football. There has to be balance in what you see and how you view it. If everything you think is defined only by the outcome, it would not make too much sense.

“So I was definitely able to see the good parts of our performance against United. It was not perfect, of course. Our finishing was not what we would like and there were also times when our decision-making could and should have been better. But so many other of the indicators that I look for from my team were positive.”

Liverpool’s ‘crazy’ numbers show vital piece missing for title challenge

18:45 , Mike Jones

Another game against Manchester United, another record. After Liverpool’s biggest win against historic rivals came the Premier League match where they compiled the most shots without scoring. Some 34 brought frustration but no celebrations, a first game without a goal in eight months and the kind of words from Jurgen Klopp that implied Liverpool were more dangerous than in March’s 7-0 demolition.

“I can’t remember this kind of dominance against Manchester United,” he said. Arguably, Liverpool were superior in the 2018 win that finished off Jose Mourinho, and not merely because they had 36 shots that day. They had a mere 18 in the 7-0, though shot count is far from the only measure of excellence. Perhaps the most emphatic of all was when they went 5-0 up in 50 minutes at Old Trafford in October 2021. But while Klopp touted Liverpool’s best counter-press with this team, it came in a stalemate.

“We tried everything and the numbers we created - in terms of shots - is crazy,” Klopp reflected. “But with that amount of shots they should be a few more on target. Today was easy saves for [Andre] Onana pretty much because the ball rolls into his arms.”

Liverpool’s ‘crazy’ numbers show vital piece missing for title challenge

Liverpool vs West Ham

18:40 , Mike Jones

Liverpool won their first League Cup in 1981 after a replay against the Hammers. They are aiming to reach their 14th final and claim a 10th success in this competition.

West Ham confident about reaching semi-finals

18:35 , Mike Jones

West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay is confident the Irons have what it takes to progress to the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in a decade.

"Success and winning gives you a couple of things - it makes you hungry for more and it gives you a feeling that you’re capable of doing it and being successful and winning things," McKinlay said.

"I think that’s been the case for our good run in the Europa League and we’ve done the business there. We’re in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup so we’re in a good place at the moment, we’re hungry and looking to improve on that."

Lijnders on Carabao Cup

18:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders spoke to the media on Tuesday instead of Jurgen Klopp and explained how Liverpool view the Carabao Cup.

“It is an interesting competition because if you want to be successful in all four, if you want to at least compete in all four, you need a full squad available and you need everybody on their toes every day and everybody wants to play and everybody wants to compete.” he said, “That's the main thing.

“I feel really happy about these last weeks because you see that you need the full squad to win football games if the calendar becomes something like this – and that's something we did, so I am really proud of that.

“It shows how the subs came in, it shows how the mentality of the boys [was] to create really a difference, and that's something you need.

“That's why I like this competition a lot as well because it gives some players an opportunity, it gives young players an opportunity and at the same time you play early finals and everybody knows Liverpool Football Club is here to reach finals, to play in the finals at least.”

Jose Mourinho explains why Mohamed Salah left Chelsea

18:25 , Mike Jones

Jose Mourinho has washed his hands of Mohamed Salah’s controversial departure from Chelsea and claims that he deserves credit for bringing the Egyptian to Stamford Bridge in the first place.

Salah joined Chelsea from Swiss side FC Basel as a 21-year-old in January 2014 but made just 19 appearances – scoring two goals – in two-and-a-half years with the Blues. During that period he enjoyed hugely successful loan spells with Fiorentina and Roma.

He was then sold permanently to Roma for just €15m in the summer of 2016, where he shone for another season before returning to the Premier League with Liverpool for a club-record fee of £36.5m.

Jose Mourinho explains why Mohamed Salah left Chelsea

Liverpool vs West Ham

18:20 , Mike Jones

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday 20 December following the conclusion of Liverpool vs West Ham United. It is expected to start around 10pm GMT though could be later due to the nature of the quarter-final.

When will the semi-final fixtures take place?

The first legs will take place on the week commencing 8th January.

The second legs will take place on the week commencing 21st January.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The league cup final will take place on Sunday 25 February 2024 at Wembley.

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup latest updates

18:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders faced the media on Tuesday instead of Jurgen Klopp and backed Reds striker Darwin Nunez.

The 24-year-old Uruguay forward, signed from Benfica in 2022 and scorer of 15 goals in all competitions for the Reds in the last campaign, has seven so far this term.

Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United made it 10 club appearances without netting, his last Liverpool goal coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup fourth-round win at Bournemouth in early November, but Lijnders says Nunez should not be judged on goals alone.

Lijnders said: “I think Darwin is full of desire, you see this in each game, and if we would only judge players on the goals that would be so unfair, because in our way, always when we reach our targets or really were there to compete, it was always about the collective.

“I feel there is a good connection between Mo (Salah) and Darwin, the way they see each other, assist each other, and I feel above everything that Darwin is playing a much better season than last year, the way how he defends for the team, goes, chases back, his counter press as well. He helps us a lot when we are deep and we can play with him as a reference.

“It’s a long time we play with a false nine, and now its Darwin Nunez. He is learning but I like a lot, and I think this guy is full of fire. That’s what our stadium likes and that’s what we need as well, to lead the line in this way. He can only become better.

“It’s always with goals, if you create a lot, the goals will come naturally. We are creating and sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky. He feels our trust, that’s the thing we can give him.”

Darwin Nunez’s last goal for Liverpool was in the Carabao Cup (PA Wire)

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup latest updates

18:05 , Jamie Braidwood

David Moyes’s side stunned Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fifth round to leave Liverpool as the highest-ranked side left standing in the final eight.

The Reds, who defeated Bournemouth in the previous round and are looking to win the Carabao Cup for a record-extending 10th time, will look to get back to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw by Manchester United on Sunday.

West Ham have lost their last seven trips to Anfield, including a 3-1 Premier League defeat earlier this season, but the Hammers have shown strong cup form over the past couple of seasons as they look to add to their Europa Conference League victory.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Liverpool vs West Ham on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup latest updates

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch joined the club’s growing injury list after hobbling off the goalless draw with Manchester United with a hamstring problem. It adds to Alexis Mac Allister’s absence in midfield due to a knee injury, while Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson also remain out.

West Ham are likely to go strong as there could be few changes from the side that beat Wolves 3-0 on Sunday. Michail Antonio is West Ham’s only injury concern.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

West Ham: Fabianski; Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Fornals, Benrahma; Bowen

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup latest updates

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Liverpool vs West Ham?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final between Liverpool and West Ham will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 20 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage of the match starting from 7pm. The draw for the semi-finals will also be shown on the same channel following the game.

Liverpool vs West Ham - latest updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE: Latest Carabao Cup latest updates

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The match will be followed by the semi-final draw.