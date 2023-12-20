Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE!

The semi-final lineup for the 2023/24 Carabao Cup will be completed tonight. A third and final all-Premier League showdown of the last eight gets sole billing on Merseyside on Wednesday evening, with Liverpool and West Ham both hoping to join Chelsea, Fulham and Championship side Middlesbrough in the draw which takes place shortly after this game.

For Liverpool, this quarter-final clash is sandwiched between high-profile Premier League tussles against fierce rivals Manchester United and title rivals Arsenal, with the record nine-time winners hoping to avoid a three-match winless run at fortress Anfield. They meet a West Ham team that look to have rediscovered some form after being ravaged by illness and fatigue, brushing aside Wolves on Sunday after qualifying directly for the last 16 of the Europa League with ease.

The Reds easily saw off tonight's opponents 3-1 in the top-flight meeting on this ground back in September, but both sides make six changes tonight amid a gruelling fixture list. Follow Liverpool vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals live below, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Anfield.

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

In his pre-match interview with Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp calls Jarrod Bowen probably his favourite Premier League player outside of Liverpool.

That sound you can hear is the transfer speculation cranking right back up ahead of the January window...

More pre-match thoughts from Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Anfield...

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia at Anfield

I have to say I'm pretty surprised by that West Ham team.

The schedule has been gruelling but Angelo Ogbonna hasn't started a league game since August and Ben Johnson hasn't played a minute in the league this season.

In fact, he's not even been making the bench in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the great goalkeeper guessing game continues.

Alphonse Areola is in net tonight having now fully recovered from a wrist injury - but does that mean he's now back to being the cup goalkeeper, with Lukasz Fabianski as No1, or is David Moyes keen to give him a tune-up before Manchester United visit on Saturday?

Moyes springs shock as Ogbonna and Johnson start

The West Ham lineup is far more surprising, with David Moyes springing a shock by bringing both Angelo Ogbonna and Ben Johnson into the defence in place of captain Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri.

James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta also make way for Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma further forward.

Alphonse Areola does replace Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Konstantinos Mavropanos comes in for Nayef Aguerd.

Six changes in total from the 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday, with Aguerd and Maxwel Cornet absent completely due to illness.

Youngsters Kaelen Casey and Callum Marshall have travelled with the squad for experience, meanwhile.

Six Liverpool changes with no Gravenberch

So Jurgen Klopp makes a total of six changes to the Liverpool team that drew 0-0 with rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Cup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaces usual No1 Alisson as expected, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is only on the bench as Joe Gomez lines up at right-back and Ibrahima Konate makes way for young Jarell Quansah in the centre.

Ryan Gravenberch is not involved after all as Curtis Jones comes into midfield, while Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are replaced in attack by Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson, Alvarez, Soucek, Fornals, Kudus, Bowen, Benrahma

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Ings, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Diaz, Salah, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley

Official team news from Anfield will be dropping any minute now - stay tuned!

Darwin Nunez 'full of fire' and backed to rediscover scoring touch

Pep Lijnders offered his full backing to Darwin Nunez in his own pre-match press call.

The Uruguayan maverick has now gone a full 10 games without scoring, having last netted for Liverpool in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the fourth round of this competition at the start of November.

However, Lijnders believes Nunez is still playing a vital role for the Reds as they chase glory both at home and on the continent.

"I think Darwin is full of desire, you see this in each game, and if we would only judge players on the goals that would be so unfair, because in our way, always when we reach our targets or really were there to compete, it was always about the collective," he said.

"I feel there is a good connection between Mo (Salah) and Darwin, the way they see each other, assist each other, and I feel above everything that Darwin is playing a much better season than last year, the way how he defends for the team, goes, chases back, his counter press as well. He helps us a lot when we are deep and we can play with him as a reference.

"It's a long time we play with a false nine, and now its Darwin Nunez. He is learning but I like a lot, and I think this guy is full of fire. That's what our stadium likes and that's what we need as well, to lead the line in this way. He can only become better.

"It's always with goals, if you create a lot, the goals will come naturally. We are creating and sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky. He feels our trust, that's the thing we can give him."

Our reporter Malik Ouzia has arrived at Anfield!

His pre-match thoughts on the way soon

West Ham confident over quarter-final upset

Both Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes sent their respective assistants to face the media ahead of tonight's fixture, with Pep Lijnders taking Liverpool press conference duties as Billy McKinlay did likewise for West Ham.

And McKinlay insisted that the Hammers, buoyed by their continued success in Europe, have what it takes to get through to the semi-finals of this competition for the first time since 2014, when they lost to Manchester City.

West Ham have never won the Carabao Cup, losing on both final appearances in 1966 and 1981.

"Success and winning gives you a couple of things - it makes you hungry for more and it gives you a feeling that you're capable of doing it and being successful and winning things," McKinlay said.

"I think that's been the case for our good run in the Europa League and we've done the business there.

"We're in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup so we're in a good place at the moment, we're hungry and looking to improve on that.

"I think that the fact we've finished seventh and sixth in recent years suggests we're also a 'good league team' as well, so if we can marry the two we can come up with that we're not a bad team.

"We've still got work to do and things to improve, but I think over the last two-and-a-half years we've shown that we're a decent team capable of winning games and going deep into competitions, so we've got confidence from that and Wednesday will be another big game.

"We've got a new group of players going up there and there is no reason to have any trepidation and we won't have any mindset other than 'this will be a tough game and we're going to have to play well to win the game'.

"We're rising to the challenge, hopefully, so we need to keep working hard, keep our feet on the ground and keep going, and that's what we'll do."

Fabianski or Areola? Inside West Ham's biggest selection debate

So will it be Lukasz Fabianski - recently handed a new one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club beyond his 40th birthday - or Alphonse Areola handed the gloves for West Ham tonight?

Standard Sport's Malik Ouzia weighs in on David Moyes' biggest selection debate...

Unworkable. Unsustainable. Even unfair.

They are just a few of the words used this season to describe the Premier League’s most popular (only?) goalkeeping soap opera, still running in north London following the arrival of David Raya to compete with (usurp) Aaron Ramsdale for the Arsenal No1 shirt.

What has gone less noticed is that, across the capital, the east-enders have been managing a not dissimilar situation perfectly well for two-and-a-half seasons now.

In Lukasz FabiaÅski and Alphonse Areola, West Ham possess perhaps the second-best depth between the sticks in the entire division, but without the scrutiny that has at times appeared to make lesser players of both of the Arsenal contenders.

Resurgent West Ham out to end Anfield hoodoo

West Ham were easily beaten 3-1 on this ground in the Premier League back in September, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both on target in the second half after Jarrod Bowen's equaliser had cancelled out an opening penalty from Mohamed Salah.

To say that the Hammers have a poor recent record against tonight's opponents would be putting it mildly - they have lost four in a row and 12 of the last 14 meetings across all competitions.

West Ham have also been absolutely wretched at Anfield this century, losing on 17 of their previous 22 visits - the worst record of any team at the famous old stadium since 2000.

To make matters worse, Anfield remains a huge hoodoo for David Moyes, who has never won there in 20 previous attempts as a manager.

But with the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Bowen and Lucas Paqueta all in such electric form and Liverpool perhaps having one eye on a huge title showdown with Arsenal, is tonight the night that all that changes?

Liverpool vs West Ham predicted lineups

Here is how Standard Sport sees both teams lining up tonight:

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

Real Madrid are the only team to have beaten Liverpool at Anfield so far in 2023, while the draw with Manchester United on Sunday ended the 11-match winning run Jurgen Klopp's side had put together on home soil this season.

West Ham will believe they can cause Liverpool real problems on the break and they will likely get space to exploit at times, but the Reds will be desperate to return to winning ways and can be expected to take out some of the frustration from the weekend on the Hammers.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

West Ham team news

Resurgent West Ham seemed to be largely over the sickness bug that was ravaging the squad when they were thumped 5-0 at Fulham a couple of weeks ago, with Freiburg brushed aside to seal direct qualification for the Europa League last 16 before Wolves were also put to the sword on Sunday.

However, David Moyes' assistant Billy McKinlay admitted at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that the illness was still lingering a bit and that they would need to make a final check on the squad ahead of travelling to Anfield.

West Ham's only known absentee at present is Michail Antonio, who remains sidelined with the knee injury he sustained while away on international duty with Jamaica last month.

Moyes faces his biggest dilemma in goal, with Lukasz Fabianski the usual cup 'keeper but now back in favour in the league despite Alphonse Areola's recovery from a wrist problem.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool should have Ryan Gravenberch available for selection tonight.

Their impressive summer signing was forced off in the second half of Sunday's goalless Premier League draw with fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield with a hamstring problem, although subsequent scans revealed it was only fatigue and he returned to training on Tuesday.

However, this game comes too soon for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota, while Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all remain out.

It will be interesting to see what changes Jurgen Klopp makes from the United game with the small matter of a mammoth title showdown with Arsenal to come back at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Liverpool vs West Ham live coverage

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Liverpool vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

This is the third and final all-Premier League showdown of the round as the Reds and Hammers look to join Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough in the hat for the last four.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, live updates and expert analysis from Standard Sport's reporter Malik Ouzia at Anfield.

We'll also have full live coverage of the semi-final draw, which will follow hot on the heels of the full-time whistle tonight.