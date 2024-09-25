Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Carabao Cup result, match stream and latest updates today

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals apiece as holders Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday to move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

The visiting West Ham actually opened the scoring at Anfield when Wataru Endo's attempt to clear a corner kick ricocheted off Jarell Quansah and past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher for an own goal.

The Hammers' celebrations were short-lived as Jota eqaualised four minutes later, leaping to head home Federico Chiesa's acrobatic volley. Jota netted his second in the 49th minute when Curtis Jones slotted a reverse pass to the Portuguese player who scored into the bottom corner.

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah all but put the game away in the 74th minute when he knocked in the rebound off Alexis Mac Allister's shot. Gakpo added to Liverpool's lead with goals in the 90th and 93rd minutes. Edson Alvarez was sent off for two bookings.

Slot delighted as Chiesa makes quick-fire impact for Liverpool

23:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot heaped praise on Federico Chiesa after Liverpool’s summer signing registered an assist on his first start for the club.

Chiesa assisted Diogo Jota’s first-half equaliser and played 60 minutes as the Reds reached the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-1 win against West Ham at Anfield.

The Italian winger suffered a serious knee injury shortly after starring at Euro 2020 and, having struggled to return to his previous best since returning to action, he left Juventus for Liverpool this summer in a £12.5million deal.

Julen Lopetegui offers apology to West Ham supporters after 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool

23:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

Julen Lopetegui said he is “so sorry” to West Ham’s travelling supporters after their 5-1 defeat at Liverpool.

The Hammers were thrashed at Anfield as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage despite leading 1-0 early on in the game.

Lopetegui’s side have made an underwhelming start to the season, in which they have only won two games in all competitions.

“Today, there are two parts”, Lopetegui explained. “We did very well until 70 minutes. After the red card [for Edson Alvarez], it was another kind of match. We lost 5-1, it’s true, but we had good things. We have to keep the good things.

West Ham show there is a fine line between rotten run of fixtures and rotten form

22:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham keep facing top opposition and keep losing to them, and Julen Lopetegui remains unable to change the record there.

Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of the Hammers felt a particularly unsightly scoreline at the end — West Ham had not disgraced themselves — but a Carabao Cup exit always felt the likely outcome for Lopetegui’s side at Anfield. They’re out now, and then some.

It felt as though Lopetegui had a point on Tuesday, when he reminded reporters that the Irons’ only home matches this season besides the second-round win over Bournemouth have seen them face — and lose to — Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea. No easy task there.

West Ham ratings: Alvarez endures torrid night but Soler looks bright

22:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage as they were beaten 5-1 by Liverpool.

The Hammers took the lead at Anfield through a peculiar own goal by Jarell Quansah, but Liverpool were soon level through Diogo Jota.

He then struck again five minutes after the break, and substitute Mohamed Salah rammed home the third to ensure Liverpool’s passage into Round Four, before Cody Gakpo added two more late on to add some shine on the scoreline for the rampant Reds.

Dom Smith was at Anfield to rate the West Ham players’ performances…

Alvarez sent off as Liverpool inflict more misery on Hammers

22:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup fourth round after a 3-1 win over West Ham.

The Hammers took the lead through a Jarell Quansah own goal but a Diogo Jota brace put the Reds ahead before Mohamed Salah added a third and Edson Alvarez was sent off for two bookings.

FT: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

21:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s over! Liverpool are through at the expense of the ten-man Hammers.

GOAL! Liverpool 5-1 West Ham

21:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

94 mins: GOAL!

Gakpo’s shot is deflected. Painful night for the Hammers.

Dom Smith at Anfield

21:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cody Gakpo richly deserves that goal. He's been Liverpool's most lively player tonight. But it just gives an ill-looking appearance to the scoreline of what was already defeat for West Ham. Five minutes added on.

GOAL! Liverpool 4-1 West Ham

21:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins; GOAL!

Gakpo bags a late fourth for the Reds!

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

21:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

83 mins: Summerville has the chance to make things very interesting in the closing stages on the counter but skews his short wide.

Dom Smith at Anfield

21:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Well he's not played at all well, and Alvarez is now sent off for a second bookable offence. The late challenge he just made on Mo Salah was so unwise.

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham

21:34

78 mins: Alvarez sent off for a second yellow after a cynical challenge on Salah.

GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 West Ham | Mohamed Salah '

21:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

76 mins; GOAL!

Salah gets his goal.

He plays the ball into Bradley, who cuts back for Mac Allister. Fabianski does well to save a snapshot but Salah fires the rebound into the roof of the net.

Dom Smith at Anfield

21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

"That's the most blatant hand-ball I've ever seen in my life", cries Bowen. Again, no penalty to West Ham.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

70 mins: Lopetegui goes in the book for complaining about not being handed a penalty after Coufal’s cross hits Tskimikas.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

21:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

64 mins: Signs of sloppiness from Liverpool as Jones is caught in possession. Soler forces a corner but Bowen overhits it.

Antonio keeps it alive, finds Summerville - who plays it through to Killman.

He dallies on the shoot and the Reds just about clear.

Dom Smith at Anfield

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Somewhat of an MMA tackle on Antonio by Quansah there. He's already scored an own goal. Now he's in the book.

Dom Smith at Anfield

21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Danny Ings looked a little dejected as he came off there, but the striker can be pleased with his evening's shift. He battled well and showed a few nice touches too.

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham

21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

59 mins: Summerville has a shot blocked and Liverpool respond by bringing on Mohamed Salah...

Dom Smith at Anfield

21:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Timing is everything in football, and Liverpool's goal came just seconds after a handball call at the other end was waved away despite Gomez appearing to handle in the area. Jones's pass was a cute one, and Jota is in fine form and wasn't going to pass up the opportunity.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 West Ham | Diogo Jota '49

21:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: GOAL!

Jones drives into the box and plays it through Killman’s legs to Jota, who finishes with ease.

Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway!

Dom Smith at Anfield

20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham well in the game as referee Andy Madley blows for half-time. The only question that will be on the lips of many Hammers fans is: 'Can we be a bit braver?' While Liverpool have pressed intently, West Ham have sat back out of possession. Hard to see how that is sustainable, however tiring a high-press strategy might be against a team as good as Liverpool. Willingly not having the ball is a dangerous game.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

20:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not the most high octane of spectacles but West Ham will take some confidence into the break..

Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

20:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

43 mins: Chiesa hasn’t been too involved here but played his part in the goal and has produced a lovely little nutmeg.

Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: This is lot better from West Ham compared to Saturday.

Going forward, they’ll expect to more than just compete but it is a lot more organised.

Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: A bit of a lull now after the goals. West Ham just looking to take the sting out of it.

Dom Smith at Anfield

20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

I said there was a lot of time left, but Liverpool needed barely any of it to regain parity here. The way Chiesa's volley bounced up towards Jota was a little fortuitous. But he made no mistake with the finish. As you were.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham | Diogo Jota '25

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: GOAL!

Jota nods in Chiesa’s attempt at a bicycle kick! Great movement, even better header.

Dom Smith at Anfield

20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham were just starting to come to the fore, and now they've taken the lead. What an upset this would be. Long time left to play, though. Liverpool still look so dangerous and well up for this.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 West Ham | Jarrell Quansah own goal '21

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: GOAL!

Well, an own goal! Kilman flicks on a corner and Liverpool fail to clear.

Alvarez keeps it alive and shoots at goal but Enzo hits it onto Quansah!

Dom Smith at Anfield

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Danny Ings so close to notching against his former club, but his scrappy finish is rightly flagged offside.

A sense, though, that West Ham are growing into the game.

DISALLOWED GOAL!

20:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

18 mins: Danny Ings has the ball in the back of the net after Summerville races into the box and is tackled.

The loose ball falls to the striker, who turns in, but he’s flagged offside.

A reminder, there is no VAR in the competition until the semi-finals.

Dom Smith at Anfield

20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a lovely passage of play that was. Fabianski's long pass out was exceptional, and Summerville touched it down while hugging the touchline as if there was nothing hard about it. Earns a free-kick, but all Todibo can do is head wide under little pressure.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Bowen forces Kelleher into a decent save at his near post. West Ham moving up the pitch somewhat here.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: West Ham yet to creak as they look to weather the early Anfield storm.

Dom Smith at Anfield

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham are defending in a 4-4-2 formation off the ball, with Ings and Soler the furthest forward. Compact so far...

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: A lot of Liverpool possession, as expected.

Liverpool 0-0 West Ham

20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: A half cleared corner flicks off Coufal and almost into the West Ham net but, thankfully for them, it fizzles just wide.

KICK-OFF!

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Arne Slot's pre-match message

19:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Liverpool boss explains his team news

Julen Lopetegui's pre-match message

19:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Hammers boss is looking for a reaction!

Dom Smith at Anfield

19:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Running through the team news!

Dom Smith at Anfield

19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Niclas Fullkrug came through training alright yesterday — no issues — but Julen Lopetegui felt the striker is just not ready for match minutes yet. Standard Sport understands he has not travelled up to Anfield for the match.

Dom Smith at Anfield

19:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nine changes for Liverpool then, and a similar story for West Ham, where only Alvarez, Bowen, Kilman and Summerville retain their places from Saturday's dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea. No Niclas Fullkrug means he failed a late fitness test despite training Monday and yesterday following a calf injury. He'll be back soon enough. It means opportunity knocks for... Danny Ings.

Confirmed West Ham lineup

19:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Soucek, Alvarez, Solver; Bowen, Ings, Summerville

Subs: Foderingham, Antonio, Paqueta, Kudus, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Irving

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

19:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones; Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota; Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Morton

Dom Smith at Anfield

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pretty gloomy here in Liverpool, and that quite appropriately reflects the mood at West Ham right now. But we are incredibly good at judging things prematurely in football, and Julen Lopetegui had a point in yesterday's pre-match press conference when he reminded the media that the Hammers' only home league fixtures so far have been against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea.

All defeats, sure, but tough asks indeed. Here is another one - Liverpool away. What it would do for confidence to make the fourth-round by knocking the holders out tonight..

Julen Lopetegui responds to boos as West Ham manager explains Guido Rodriguez substitution

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Julen Lopetegui says West Ham fans have the right to boo their team and insists he is not concerned by how quickly the tide has turned at the start of his regime.

The Hammers were jeered off after being beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at the London Stadium on Saturday, with Lopetegui yet to take a point from his three home matches in charge.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Julen Lopetegui relishing chance to kick-start West Ham tenure with Liverpool 'opportunity'

18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Julen Lopetegui believes Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool is a “big opportunity” to secure his first statement win as West Ham manager.

The Hammers have beaten only Crystal Palace in the Premier League and Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup since Lopetegui replaced David Moyes as manager this summer.

Lopetegui believes that is partly explained by three difficult home fixtures in the league, in which West Ham have been beaten at the London Stadium by Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea.

West Ham travel to Anfield on Wednesday for their Carabao Cup third-round tie against Liverpool, who have conceded just twice this season in all competitions under new manager Arne Slot.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi 'regrets rejecting Liverpool' and 'hopes for January transfer

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi regrets rejecting a summer move to Liverpool and has asked the Reds to make a new transfer approach, according to reports.

Liverpool triggered Zubimendi's £52million release clause during the transfer window only to see the player opt to stay at his boyhood club.

According to reports at the time, Zubimendi had told Liverpool he would join only to change his mind following talks with club manager Imanol Alguacil.

It was an early blow for new Reds manager Arne Slot, who wanted the 25-year-old as a long-term successor to Fabinho but has gone on to use Ryan Gravenberch in the No6 role to success.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals what will decide his Liverpool future amid Real Madrid links

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Trent Alexander-Arnold says the pursuit of silverware will define his future at Liverpool.

The defender, like teammates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, is out of contract next summer and has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have signed a number of high-profile players on free transfers in recent seasons.

Kylian Mbappe joined the club this summer upon the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have been signed as free agents from Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively.

Read the full story here!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arne Slot sends Trent Alexander-Arnold 'concentration' warning over defending

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot has insisted Trent Alexander-Arnold is capable of being defensively strong, but only when his “concentration rate” is at the necessary level.

The Liverpool right-back now has 100 goal involvements for the club, with 81 assists and 19 goals to his name, and arguably has the biggest influence in attack of any right-back in world football.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time today, ball numbers and TV channel for fourth round

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw is tonight as the third round action draws to a close.

Chelsea and Manchester City booked their spots in the draw on Tuesday night. Enzo Maresca’s side strolling to a 5-0 victory over League Two leaders Barrow, as City survived a scare against Championship side Watford to run out 2-1 winners.

Manchester United and Tottenham are in the hat after last week hammering Barnsley and squeaking past Coventry, respectively. Liverpool and Arsenal are in action tonight looking to join them.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw for the fourth round.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs West Ham: Carabao Cup prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool have to be favourites given the strength of their squad, no matter what changes are made, and West Ham’s miserable form.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

(AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham team news vs Liverpool today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham and new manager Julen Lopetegui are in desperate need of a win, with Niclas Fullkrug now back in training.

Guido Rodriguez suffered the ignominy of a first-half substitution in the loss to Chelsea, so his chances of facing Liverpool are limited with Tomas Soucek available. Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo and Michail Antonio should all also come in, while Lukasz Fabianski gets the nod in goal.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news vs West Ham today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the win over Bournemouth with a muscle injury and is racing to be fit to face Wolves at the weekend. In any case, Caoimhin Kelleher would likely have played in this domestic cup competition.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa should be given a first start, while the likes of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah should line up at centre-back.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will follow after.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm BST.