Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Carabao Cup result, match stream and latest updates today
Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo scored two goals apiece as holders Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 5-1 at Anfield on Wednesday to move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
The visiting West Ham actually opened the scoring at Anfield when Wataru Endo's attempt to clear a corner kick ricocheted off Jarell Quansah and past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher for an own goal.
The Hammers' celebrations were short-lived as Jota eqaualised four minutes later, leaping to head home Federico Chiesa's acrobatic volley. Jota netted his second in the 49th minute when Curtis Jones slotted a reverse pass to the Portuguese player who scored into the bottom corner.
Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah all but put the game away in the 74th minute when he knocked in the rebound off Alexis Mac Allister's shot. Gakpo added to Liverpool's lead with goals in the 90th and 93rd minutes. Edson Alvarez was sent off for two bookings.
23:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
Slot delighted as Chiesa makes quick-fire impact for Liverpool
23:47 , Jonathan Gorrie
Arne Slot heaped praise on Federico Chiesa after Liverpool’s summer signing registered an assist on his first start for the club.
Chiesa assisted Diogo Jota’s first-half equaliser and played 60 minutes as the Reds reached the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 5-1 win against West Ham at Anfield.
The Italian winger suffered a serious knee injury shortly after starring at Euro 2020 and, having struggled to return to his previous best since returning to action, he left Juventus for Liverpool this summer in a £12.5million deal.
Julen Lopetegui offers apology to West Ham supporters after 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Liverpool
23:24 , Jonathan Gorrie
Julen Lopetegui said he is “so sorry” to West Ham’s travelling supporters after their 5-1 defeat at Liverpool.
The Hammers were thrashed at Anfield as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the third round stage despite leading 1-0 early on in the game.
Lopetegui’s side have made an underwhelming start to the season, in which they have only won two games in all competitions.
“Today, there are two parts”, Lopetegui explained. “We did very well until 70 minutes. After the red card [for Edson Alvarez], it was another kind of match. We lost 5-1, it’s true, but we had good things. We have to keep the good things.
West Ham show there is a fine line between rotten run of fixtures and rotten form
22:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham keep facing top opposition and keep losing to them, and Julen Lopetegui remains unable to change the record there.
Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of the Hammers felt a particularly unsightly scoreline at the end — West Ham had not disgraced themselves — but a Carabao Cup exit always felt the likely outcome for Lopetegui’s side at Anfield. They’re out now, and then some.
It felt as though Lopetegui had a point on Tuesday, when he reminded reporters that the Irons’ only home matches this season besides the second-round win over Bournemouth have seen them face — and lose to — Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea. No easy task there.
West Ham ratings: Alvarez endures torrid night but Soler looks bright
22:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the third-round stage as they were beaten 5-1 by Liverpool.
The Hammers took the lead at Anfield through a peculiar own goal by Jarell Quansah, but Liverpool were soon level through Diogo Jota.
He then struck again five minutes after the break, and substitute Mohamed Salah rammed home the third to ensure Liverpool’s passage into Round Four, before Cody Gakpo added two more late on to add some shine on the scoreline for the rampant Reds.
Dom Smith was at Anfield to rate the West Ham players’ performances…
Alvarez sent off as Liverpool inflict more misery on Hammers
22:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Liverpool reached the Carabao Cup fourth round after a 3-1 win over West Ham.
The Hammers took the lead through a Jarell Quansah own goal but a Diogo Jota brace put the Reds ahead before Mohamed Salah added a third and Edson Alvarez was sent off for two bookings.
FT: Liverpool 5-1 West Ham
21:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
It’s over! Liverpool are through at the expense of the ten-man Hammers.
GOAL! Liverpool 5-1 West Ham
21:50 , Jonathan Gorrie
94 mins: GOAL!
Gakpo’s shot is deflected. Painful night for the Hammers.
Dom Smith at Anfield
21:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
Cody Gakpo richly deserves that goal. He's been Liverpool's most lively player tonight. But it just gives an ill-looking appearance to the scoreline of what was already defeat for West Ham. Five minutes added on.
GOAL! Liverpool 4-1 West Ham
21:47 , Jonathan Gorrie
90 mins; GOAL!
Gakpo bags a late fourth for the Reds!
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
21:38 , Jonathan Gorrie
83 mins: Summerville has the chance to make things very interesting in the closing stages on the counter but skews his short wide.
Dom Smith at Anfield
21:37 , Jonathan Gorrie
Well he's not played at all well, and Alvarez is now sent off for a second bookable offence. The late challenge he just made on Mo Salah was so unwise.
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
21:34
78 mins: Alvarez sent off for a second yellow after a cynical challenge on Salah.
GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 West Ham | Mohamed Salah '
21:32 , Jonathan Gorrie
76 mins; GOAL!
Salah gets his goal.
He plays the ball into Bradley, who cuts back for Mac Allister. Fabianski does well to save a snapshot but Salah fires the rebound into the roof of the net.
Dom Smith at Anfield
21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
"That's the most blatant hand-ball I've ever seen in my life", cries Bowen. Again, no penalty to West Ham.
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
21:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
70 mins: Lopetegui goes in the book for complaining about not being handed a penalty after Coufal’s cross hits Tskimikas.
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
21:23 , Jonathan Gorrie
64 mins: Signs of sloppiness from Liverpool as Jones is caught in possession. Soler forces a corner but Bowen overhits it.
Antonio keeps it alive, finds Summerville - who plays it through to Killman.
He dallies on the shoot and the Reds just about clear.
Dom Smith at Anfield
21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie
Somewhat of an MMA tackle on Antonio by Quansah there. He's already scored an own goal. Now he's in the book.
Dom Smith at Anfield
21:19 , Jonathan Gorrie
Danny Ings looked a little dejected as he came off there, but the striker can be pleased with his evening's shift. He battled well and showed a few nice touches too.
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
21:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
59 mins: Summerville has a shot blocked and Liverpool respond by bringing on Mohamed Salah...
Dom Smith at Anfield
21:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
Timing is everything in football, and Liverpool's goal came just seconds after a handball call at the other end was waved away despite Gomez appearing to handle in the area. Jones's pass was a cute one, and Jota is in fine form and wasn't going to pass up the opportunity.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 West Ham | Diogo Jota '49
21:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
49 mins: GOAL!
Jones drives into the box and plays it through Killman’s legs to Jota, who finishes with ease.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
21:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
Back underway!
Dom Smith at Anfield
20:49 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham well in the game as referee Andy Madley blows for half-time. The only question that will be on the lips of many Hammers fans is: 'Can we be a bit braver?' While Liverpool have pressed intently, West Ham have sat back out of possession. Hard to see how that is sustainable, however tiring a high-press strategy might be against a team as good as Liverpool. Willingly not having the ball is a dangerous game.
FT: Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
20:47 , Jonathan Gorrie
Not the most high octane of spectacles but West Ham will take some confidence into the break..
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
20:44 , Jonathan Gorrie
43 mins: Chiesa hasn’t been too involved here but played his part in the goal and has produced a lovely little nutmeg.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
20:39 , Jonathan Gorrie
38 mins: This is lot better from West Ham compared to Saturday.
Going forward, they’ll expect to more than just compete but it is a lot more organised.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
20:34 , Jonathan Gorrie
33 mins: A bit of a lull now after the goals. West Ham just looking to take the sting out of it.
Dom Smith at Anfield
20:28 , Jonathan Gorrie
I said there was a lot of time left, but Liverpool needed barely any of it to regain parity here. The way Chiesa's volley bounced up towards Jota was a little fortuitous. But he made no mistake with the finish. As you were.
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 West Ham | Diogo Jota '25
20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
25 mins: GOAL!
Jota nods in Chiesa’s attempt at a bicycle kick! Great movement, even better header.
Dom Smith at Anfield
20:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham were just starting to come to the fore, and now they've taken the lead. What an upset this would be. Long time left to play, though. Liverpool still look so dangerous and well up for this.
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 West Ham | Jarrell Quansah own goal '21
20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie
21 mins: GOAL!
Well, an own goal! Kilman flicks on a corner and Liverpool fail to clear.
Alvarez keeps it alive and shoots at goal but Enzo hits it onto Quansah!
Dom Smith at Anfield
20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie
Danny Ings so close to notching against his former club, but his scrappy finish is rightly flagged offside.
A sense, though, that West Ham are growing into the game.
DISALLOWED GOAL!
20:19 , Jonathan Gorrie
18 mins: Danny Ings has the ball in the back of the net after Summerville races into the box and is tackled.
The loose ball falls to the striker, who turns in, but he’s flagged offside.
A reminder, there is no VAR in the competition until the semi-finals.
Dom Smith at Anfield
20:17 , Jonathan Gorrie
What a lovely passage of play that was. Fabianski's long pass out was exceptional, and Summerville touched it down while hugging the touchline as if there was nothing hard about it. Earns a free-kick, but all Todibo can do is head wide under little pressure.
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham
20:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
14 mins: Bowen forces Kelleher into a decent save at his near post. West Ham moving up the pitch somewhat here.
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham
20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
09 mins: West Ham yet to creak as they look to weather the early Anfield storm.
Dom Smith at Anfield
20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham are defending in a 4-4-2 formation off the ball, with Ings and Soler the furthest forward. Compact so far...
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham
20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie
05 mins: A lot of Liverpool possession, as expected.
Liverpool 0-0 West Ham
20:02 , Jonathan Gorrie
02 mins: A half cleared corner flicks off Coufal and almost into the West Ham net but, thankfully for them, it fizzles just wide.
KICK-OFF!
20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Arne Slot's pre-match message
19:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Liverpool boss explains his team news
🗣️ "We have a really strong squad"
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024
Julen Lopetegui's pre-match message
19:45 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Hammers boss is looking for a reaction!
"We have to be able to compete here at Anfield" ⚔
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024
Dom Smith at Anfield
19:35 , Jonathan Gorrie
Running through the team news!
'A really difficult start to the season for West Ham'
🗣 @MrDomSmith is in position to preview #LIVWHU #CarabaoCup
— Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 25, 2024
— Standard Sport (@standardsport) September 25, 2024
Dom Smith at Anfield
19:27 , Jonathan Gorrie
Niclas Fullkrug came through training alright yesterday — no issues — but Julen Lopetegui felt the striker is just not ready for match minutes yet. Standard Sport understands he has not travelled up to Anfield for the match.
Dom Smith at Anfield
19:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
Nine changes for Liverpool then, and a similar story for West Ham, where only Alvarez, Bowen, Kilman and Summerville retain their places from Saturday's dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea. No Niclas Fullkrug means he failed a late fitness test despite training Monday and yesterday following a calf injury. He'll be back soon enough. It means opportunity knocks for... Danny Ings.
Confirmed West Ham lineup
19:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Soucek, Alvarez, Solver; Bowen, Ings, Summerville
Subs: Foderingham, Antonio, Paqueta, Kudus, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Irving
Confirmed Liverpool lineup
19:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones; Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota; Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Morton
Dom Smith at Anfield
18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie
Pretty gloomy here in Liverpool, and that quite appropriately reflects the mood at West Ham right now. But we are incredibly good at judging things prematurely in football, and Julen Lopetegui had a point in yesterday's pre-match press conference when he reminded the media that the Hammers' only home league fixtures so far have been against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea.
All defeats, sure, but tough asks indeed. Here is another one - Liverpool away. What it would do for confidence to make the fourth-round by knocking the holders out tonight..
Liverpool vs West Ham: Carabao Cup prediction today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Liverpool have to be favourites given the strength of their squad, no matter what changes are made, and West Ham’s miserable form.
Liverpool to win, 2-1.
West Ham team news vs Liverpool today
17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
West Ham and new manager Julen Lopetegui are in desperate need of a win, with Niclas Fullkrug now back in training.
Guido Rodriguez suffered the ignominy of a first-half substitution in the loss to Chelsea, so his chances of facing Liverpool are limited with Tomas Soucek available. Carlos Soler, Jean-Clair Todibo and Michail Antonio should all also come in, while Lukasz Fabianski gets the nod in goal.
Liverpool team news vs West Ham today
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the win over Bournemouth with a muscle injury and is racing to be fit to face Wolves at the weekend. In any case, Caoimhin Kelleher would likely have played in this domestic cup competition.
Summer signing Federico Chiesa should be given a first start, while the likes of Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah should line up at centre-back.
Liverpool vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream
17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will follow after.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Welcome
17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.
Kick-off at Anfield is at 8pm BST.