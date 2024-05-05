Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE!

Spurs head to Anfield today for a Premier League meeting which, as a matter of fact, has rather diminished in its importance in recent weeks. What was once billed as a top-four contender acting as kingmaker in Liverpool’s bid to win the title is now anything but.

Three straight defeats have left Ange Postecoglou’s men almost-certain to finish fifth, a position which will no longer deliver them Champions League football. There could be changes to the Tottenham team as a result of their bad run and James Maddison is hoping for a recall to the starting line-up.

Liverpool’s dream of winning the league title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season is practically finished with third place now almost a mathematical certainty. Virgil van Dijk is their major concern ahead of the team news being released. Follow Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, with our reporter Dan Kilpatrick on Merseyside to provide his expert analysis.

A couple of 2pm kick-offs are underway in the Premier League.

Chelsea lead West Ham 2-0 after goals from Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher.

Brighton and Aston Villa are goalless down on the south coast, a result which would guarantee Villa can’t catch Liverpool for third place.

Match odds

Liverpool to win: 4/9

Draw: 9/2

Tottenham to win: 9/2

Ange Postecoglou makes demand of Tottenham players

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou says his struggling side's "need to go through" tough spells to develop, as they prepare for another big game at Liverpool.

Spurs have lost to their two biggest rivals this week after Sunday's 3-2 home defeat to Arsenal was followed by Thursday night’s 2-0 reverse at Chelsea, sealed by headed goals by Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson either side of the interval.

Fifth-place Spurs still trail Aston Villa by seven points with a game in hand but their hopes of a top-four finish are fading ahead of the trip to Anfield.

"I'm sure [the players are] hurt but it's also part of the process," Postecoglou said on Friday morning.

"Every job I've taken has had tough bits sometimes at the start, sometimes in the middle, sometimes at the end.”

Score prediction

It’s difficult to know what to make of Liverpool, although they do have the attacking talent to hurt a Spurs team dealing with defensive injuries.

Liverpool to win, 2-1.

Our prediction for the Spurs XI

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Royal; Bissouma, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Injuries: Werner, Davies, Udogie, Sessegnon, Forster, Solomon

Early Tottenham team news: James Maddison could return

Spurs will be without Timo Werner, Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies for the rest of the season - as well as Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon.

James Maddison was dropped for the defeat at Chelsea on Thursday and could come back into the starting line-up.

How we expect Liverpool to line up

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Doubts: Van Dijk

Injuries: Jota, Matip, Thiago, Doak

Early Liverpool team news: Virgil van Dijk a doubt

Virgil van Dijk is a doubt for Liverpool, after missing training this week with an unspecified injury.

It will be fascinating to see whether or not Klopp turns to Mohamed Salah following their clash on the touchline during last week’s draw with West Ham, even if the Liverpool boss has insisted the matter is now resolved.

Conor Bradley is back in contention after returning to fitness, but Diogo Jota remains out. Stefan Bajcetic should once again make the squad, while Joel Matip, Ben Doak and Thiago Alcantara are all still out injured.

“Virgil wasn’t [training] the whole week yet, probably part of parts of team training today,” Klopp revealed at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“So we have to see what we can do there.”

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage begins at 4pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Liverpool vs Tottenham!

Kick-off from Anfield comes at 4.30pm BST as the Reds and Spurs look to improve on what has been a pretty poor run-in for both teams so far.

Third place is likely to be Liverpool’s destination for Jurgen Klopp’s final Premier League campaign whereas Tottenham are heading towards fifth and qualification for just the Europa League, having lost their last three games.

You can follow all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction right there - and we’ll even have our reporter Dan Kilpatrick on Merseyside this afternoon to provide his expert analysis.