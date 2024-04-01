Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are back at Anfield in midweek for the visit of Sheffield United.

The Blades earned a rare point against Fulham last time out but are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and look certainties to return to the second tier.

However, they did put in a valiant display against Liverpool at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

Arsenal and Manchester City both play earlier in this round of games, making it likely the Reds will have lost their spot atop the table come kick-off on Thursday night.

Whatever the outcome in those games, Liverpool know they can hold the lead in the title race with only eight games to play if they win this one.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Sheffield United is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Liverpool beat the Blades at Bramall Lane (Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United team news

Curtis Jones is the only injured Liverpool player likely to return this week, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are further away from being involved while Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be promoted from the bench.

Cameron Archer is nearing his return for United but George Baldock and Tom Davies are among those who will miss out.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction

It’s a meeting of the league’s best home team and worst away team. It can only go one way...

Liverpool to win, 4-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Reds have beaten the Blades in each of their last six meetings, conceding just once along the way.

Liverpool wins: 65

Sheffield United wins: 35

Draws: 41

Liverpool vs Sheffield United match odds

Liverpool: 1/16

Sheffield United: 22/1

Draw: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).