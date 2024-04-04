Liverpool vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Sheffield United – LIVE!

Liverpool are looking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League when they host Sheffield United at Anfield later today. The Reds were overtaken by Arsenal in this three-horse race for the top prize in English football but are offered a favourable chance to move top of the pile once more.

It would be a major shock to see Jurgen Klopp’s side slip-up to a team who look destined for the drop. The Blades may have put in a valiant performance against Liverpool earlier this season but are rank outsiders this evening, particularly after the disappointment of dropping two points at home to Fulham this weekend.

Liverpool are within touching distance of the ultimate parting gift for Klopp. They have been here before – albeit this is largely a new group of players – so will know exactly what it takes to get over the line. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Sheffield United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 7.30pm GMT, Bramall Lane

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Liverpool team news: Jones available

Sheffield United team news: Archer and Ben Slimane could feature

Prediction: Easy Liverpool win

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Tonight's venue

17:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

How it looks before the storm..

Pep Guardiola names new Premier League title favourites with Man City behind Arsenal and Liverpool

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are favourites in the title race after his side drew with Arsenal.

The Gunners held City to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Etihad, ending their run of eight straight defeats there.

Story continues

It was the first time in 57 homes games that City had failed to score at home and the result means they stay third in the League.

Liverpool are now top of the table after beating Brighton earlier on Sunday, with Arsenal two points off them in second.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Ruben Amorim hints at Liverpool interest amid release clause boost

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim offered hope to Liverpool fans by admitting this could be his final season in Lisbon last night.

The Sporting CP head coach cryptically responded “we’ll see” when asked by the Portuguese media whether May’s domestic cup final might be his last game with the club, after his side qualified with a 2-2 draw at Benfica on Tuesday.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Jurgen Klopp delivers exciting update on forgotten Liverpool man's injury recovery

17:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to return to first-team training next week.

The 19-year-old academy product has not featured in the Premier League campaign and has only made two senior appearances this season due to a complex injury situation, triggered by growing pains.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Reds have beaten the Blades in each of their last six meetings, conceding just once along the way.

Liverpool wins: 65

Sheffield United wins: 35

Draws: 41

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Premier League score prediction today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s a meeting of the league’s best home team and worst away team. It can only go one way...

Liverpool to win, 4-0.

(REUTERS)

Sheffield United team news vs Liverpool today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cameron Archer and Anis Ben Slimane are nearing their respective returns for Sheffield United but George Baldock and Tom Davies are among those who will miss out.

Ollie Arblaster and Vinicius Souza could be involved, though the Blades remain missing Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, John Egan, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool team news vs Sheffield United today

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Curtis Jones is the only injured Liverpool player likely to return this week, Klopp has confirmed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are further away from being involved while Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be promoted from the bench.

Andy Robertson is fit though Wataru Endo is a doubt, with Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic all still unavailable.

[object Object] (AP)

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: TV channel and live stream today

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this evening via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

16:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Sheffield United tonight.

Kick-off inside Anfield is at 7.30pm BST.