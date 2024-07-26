Liverpool vs Real Betis: Friendly prediction, kick-off time tonight, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results

Liverpool begin their pre-season tour of the United States tonight when they meet Real Betis,

Pittsburgh will host the first official friendly of the Reds’ summer after a behind-closed-doors defeat to Preston last week.

Liverpool are yet to make a new signing as the Dutch manager and his backroom staff settle in following Jurgen Klopp’s long spell in the Anfield dugout.

Betis finished seventh in LaLiga last season and should offer a sturdy test having begun their pre-season schedule with a 5-1 win over Austria Salzburg.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Real Betis is scheduled for a 12.30am BST kick-off later tonight, which is the early hours of Saturday July 27, 2024.

The match will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Betis

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on LFCTV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the official club app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Real Betis team news

The Reds’ 28-man pre-season tour squad has been confirmed, with 11 senior stars missing and a number of young players set for a chance to impress.

Most of those involved in the Copa America and Euro 2024 tournaments this summer haven’t travelled, including captain Virgil van Dijk, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister.

Luke Chambers, Marcelo Pitaluga, Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck, Amara Nallo, Lewis Koumas, Tyler Morton, Harvey Blair, Luca Stephenson, Harvey Davies and Trey Nyoni are among the young hopefuls called up, but Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark are both injured.

Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai do make the trip, along with returning loanees Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, plus Nat Phillips despite the latest transfer rumours surrounding the centre-back.

Liverpool vs Real Betis prediction

Both teams will want to gently ramp up their preparations as their tours begin and a swell of absent players will impact Liverpool’s performance.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

In competitive football, they have only met in the 2005-06 Champions League group stage with a 2-1 Liverpool win in Spain followed by a stalemate an Anfield.