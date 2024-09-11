Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool are offered a favourable chance of making it four wins from four in the Premier League this season when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a relatively serene start to life at Anfield, taking maximum points thus far.

The Reds made light work of Manchester United and won 3-0 at Old Trafford before the international break, so will be strong favourites to claim another three points.

Forest have kept things relatively tight thus far this season but have only won one of their opening three games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 14 September, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Free highlights: Match of the Day will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news

Liverpool have been dealt a blow with Harvey Elliott expected to be ruled out until October. Alexis Mac Allister is thought to be fit despite suffering a knock while away on international duty with Argentina. Curtis Jones could also make his return.

Federico Chiesa will likely not feature as he gets up to speed following his move from Juventus.

Boost: Alexis Mac Allister could feature for Liverpool after an injury scare over the international break (AP)

Forest will be without midfielder Danilo after he suffered a gruesome injury during their draw with Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest prediction

It would be a major surprise to see Liverpool get anything other than three points.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 60

Draws: 29

Nottingham Forest wins: 31

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest latest odds

Liverpool to win: 2/11

Draw: 6/1

Nottingham Forest to win: 12/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.