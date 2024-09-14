Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gravenberch starts again

(EPA)

Follow live coverage as Liverpool face Nottingham Forest today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

Arne Slot has had a great start to the season after three wins and three clean sheets with his new club, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz two stars in great form and hoping to continue that after the international break.

As for Forest, they remain unbeaten after three matches, albeit with just one win, as Nuno Espirito Santo continues to reshape a squad which has seen so much turnover across the last two campaigns. In Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood they have in-form attackers of their own and will hope to cause their hosts problems on Saturday afternoon.

Follow the action live below:

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE

Liverpool FC - Nottingham Forest FC

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

14:36

Nottingham Forest are also undefeated in the Premier League this season, following a 1-1 home draw against Wolves just before the international break. Stretching back to the end of last term, Forest are unbeaten in four - their longest such run under Nuno Espírito Santo, and also since February 2023. When the two sides most recently met, Liverpool were 1-0 winners at the City Ground last season, with Darwin Nunez dramatically scoring the only goal deep into second-half stoppage time.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

14:36

Having swatted aside old foes Manchester United last time out, Liverpool will return from a two-week hiatus aiming to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. Arne Slot's side have won all three games so far, while keeping a clean sheet on each occasion, an they could now become only the fifth team in English top-flight history to win each of their opening four fixtures without conceding. The Reds are unbeaten in 25 league games against Nottingham Forest at Anfield, winning 20 times and last losing in 1969.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Anfield!

Confirmed lineups

13:56 , Karl Matchett

And the Forest line-up - more conservative today, with no Elanga or Hudson-Odoi in a three-pronged attack. Both are on Nuno’s bench.

NFO XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno, Anderson, Ward-Prowse, Dominguez, Yates, Gibbs-White, Wood

Your Forest XI to face Liverpool 📋 pic.twitter.com/1QiOmkbxq4 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 14, 2024

Confirmed lineups

13:49 , Karl Matchett

Teams are in and no changes for Liverpool from their win over Man United before the international break. No Chiesa on the bench either - he has to wait for his debut after signing just before the deadline.

LIV XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota

Your Reds to take on Nottingham Forest ✊🔴 #LIVNFO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 14, 2024

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…