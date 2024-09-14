Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest – LIVE!

Liverpool are back in Premier League action later today when they host Forest at Anfield. Arne Slot has so far enjoyed a pretty remarkable start to life in English football, winning all three of his games thus far. Tougher tests will surely come but the manner in which they disposed of rivals Manchester United last time out was very promising indeed.

Forest will no doubt make things difficult, however. After a relatively chaotic time of things since promotion under Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo looks to have settled it down somewhat. Summer transfer business was relatively restrained and they are unbeaten thus far, albeit two of their games have ended in draws.

The hosts will, of course, be strong favourites at home as they look to keep up with Manchester City and potentially Arsenal. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest latest news

Liverpool starting XI

Nottingham Forest XI

Prediction: Routine Reds win

Last time out

Liverpool thrashed arch rivals Manchester United before the international break in their last league match, giving Arne Slot his first statement win as manager. Recap it here...

Man of the moment

Here he is. The man no one can seem to beat this season. Can Forest end his run of clean sheets this afternoon?

The home side have arrived at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured looking more than a little suspicious of the photographer here. What a week he just had on international duty with England, integral to their 2-0 wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland under interim manager Lee Carsley.

More of the same line-breaking passing from him today?

Nottingham Forest starting XI

Nottingham Forest: Sels, Murillo, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Yates, Milenkovic, Aina

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Awoniyi, Omobamidele, Hudson-Odoi, Toffolo, Jota, Elanga

Liverpool starting XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Team news on the way!

The starting line-ups will be with us shortly now, in just a few minutes!

13:30 , Dom Smith

Liverpool results so far this season

Here are Liverpool’s results so far in their first campaign under Arne Slot:

Ipswich 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford, Premier League

Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool, Premier League

Not even a single goal conceded!

Slot gives team news hint

Arne Slot has suggested new signing Federico Chiesa could make his Liverpool debut against Nottingham Forest - but confirmed Harvey Elliot is out injured.

Read the full article here

Head to head (H2H) record

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will face each other for the 121st time this afternoon. Here is how the previous 120 meetings have gone:

Liverpool wins: 60

Draws: 29

Nottingham Forest wins: 31

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League prediction today

12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

It would be a major surprise to see Liverpool get anything other than three points today. They have made such an impressive start to the season.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Nottingham Forest team news vs Liverpool today

12:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Forest will be without midfielder Danilo after he suffered a gruesome injury during their draw with Bournemouth on the opening weekend. Willy Boly may be a doubt after suffering a calf injury while away on international duty.

Liverpool team news vs Nottingham Forest today

12:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool could hand Federico Chiesa his debut in today’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Italian winger completed his cut-price £12.5million move from Juventus just before the transfer deadline but was not ready to be part of the squad for the Reds’ stunning 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 1, having had a disrupted pre-season following Euro 2024.

However, Chiesa spent the international break getting up to speed at the club’s AXA Training Centre and could make his bow at Anfield against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Welcome

