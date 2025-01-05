Will Liverpool vs Manchester United be postponed today?

Fans on Merseyside awoke on Sunday morning to heavy snowfall overnight to further raise fears over a possible postponement of today's Liverpool vs Manchester United match at Anfield.

The Met Office on Friday issued an amber weather warning for Merseyside amid the threat of "snow and freezing rain [that] will likely lead to disruption to transport and some other services."

As much as 40 centimetres of snow had been predicted in some areas across the UK, and the huge Premier League clash has subsequently been deemed at risk.

The Mirror on Sunday morning report that Liverpool City Council's Safety Advisory Group is due to hold a meeting this morning to assess the situation, with fan safety paramount.

Snow and then rain is expected to hamper supporters attending the game at Anfield, and all travellers have been recommended to bring warm clothing, food, water, blankets, and ice scrapers for the journey.

Those travelling by public transport could see routes disrupted or closed amid temperatures around 3C, with the 'feels like' temperature below zero.

Liverpool Airport has been forced to shut its runway this morning due to snowy weather conditions to complicate matters further, but the snow is expected to have stopped falling before today’s Premier League clash, which is a 4.30pm kick-off.

Liverpool fans will be all too well aware of the possible postponement. Just last month the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park was postponed due to Storm Darragh, which was also subject to an amber severe weather warning.

A decision to postpone the match was made three hours before the 12.30pm kick-off.