Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE!

With pressure building on Erik ten Hag, Manchester United travel to Anfield for a Premier League blockbuster against Liverpool. The crisis engulfing United has deepened in the last week after they crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night just days after a humbling 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

Ten Hag insists he is not concerned about being sacked but United were humiliated 7-0 in the corresponding fixture last season and another heavy defeat would increase scrutiny on him. United are struggling with injuries, especially in defence, and will be without captain Bruno Fernandes today due to suspension.

Liverpool moved above Arsenal at the top of the table last weekend and know a win will move them six points clear of Manchester City, following the champions' 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Jurgen Klopp’s side will want to pile more misery on United ahead of a huge clash with title rivals Arsenal at Anfield next weekend in their last game before Christmas. With kick-off at 4.30pm GMT, follow all the action from Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off: 4.30pm, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Big boys to return

Man United team news: Maguire out, Rashford a doubt

Score prediction

14:32 , Alex Young

With Liverpool so strong at home and United enduring another difficult season, it’s hard to look past anything but a comfortable home win.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

Manchester United team news

14:23 , Alex Young

Harry Maguire is out injured and Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is suspended.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw should be back in contention but Anthony Martial will not feature.

Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen will miss out.

(Various)

Liverpool team news

14:13 , Alex Young

Klopp opted to give the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker a rest and leave them at home for their loss to Union Saint-Gilloise in a Europa League dead-rubber on Thursday night.

Salah is looking to score his 201st Liverpool goal.

Those players will return but Alexis Mac Allister is out with a cut knee, and Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota are also ruled out.

Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are competing to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-back after both played 45 minutes apiece in Europe.

(Getty Images)

How to watch

14:05 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after West Ham's trip to Wolves on Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Welcome

13:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Reds won this fixture 7-0 last time and anywhere near a similar result will surely have Erik ten Hag's fearing for his job given United's dismal recent form.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 4.30pm, so stick with us.