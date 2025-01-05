Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE

Liverpool are in action for the first time in 2025 as they host Manchester United in what is still considered the biggest fixture in English football regardless of Premier League position. After concerns over fan safety this morning following snowfall across Merseyside, the game has been given the go-ahead and Arne Slot's side will be aiming to take advantage of results going their way on Saturday.

With Arsenal being held to a draw by Brighton, and Chelsea dropping points at Crystal Palace, the table-topping Liverpool can extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points with victory this afternoon, and they will still have a game in hand.

Man United go into the game on the back of four straight defeats across all competitions - and five in six league games - and kick-off at Anfield in 14th, seven points above the relegation zone. They can leapfrog West Ham and Tottenham with victory. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Liverpool vs Manchester United latest news

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT | Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool XI: Konate starts

Man Utd XI: Bruno back, no Rashford

Score prediction: Comfortable home win

In the building!

15:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

The visitors have arrived at Anfield.

The Liverpool dressing room

15:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Behind the scenes at Anfield as the Liverpool dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.

Garnacho deletes X account...

15:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Alejandro Garnacho is among the Manchester United substitutes this afternoon.

Though, it his actions off the pitch that has caught the attention of some supporters.

It would appear the winger has deleted his X account...

Attack vs defence

15:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool have been free-scoring of late, netting 14 goals in their last three games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have only kept one clean sheet under Ruben Amorim and have looked rather leaky defensively of late, conceding at least two goals in their last four outings.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool wins: 82

Draws: 70

Man Utd wins: 91

Manchester United haven’t scored at Anfield since December 2018 and you get the feeling that has to change this afternoon if they’re to leave with any points.

15:26 , Alex Young

Konate is fit to start, then, in a big boost for Liverpool. However, Szoboszlai misses out through illness. The lesser-spotted Chiesa is on the bench.

Fernandes and Ugarte are back for Manchester United after suspension. It's a slow-looking defence with Yoro on the bench. Rashford a no-show again.

Team news in full

15:20 , Alex Young

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Jones, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Hojlund, Amad

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Yoro, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Manchester United XI

15:16 , Alex Young

...and here are the visitors!

Liverpool XI

15:15 , Alex Young

Konate starts, as expected.

The Reds to take on Manchester United ✊🔴 #LIVMUN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2025

15:11 , Alex Young

Rashford is not in the squad.

15:10 , Alex Young

No word on Manchester United team yet but suggests Amad is playing at wing-back.

15:00 , Alex Young

It sounds like Konate has proven his fitness enough to start today.

Confirmed teams are to come in 15 minutes.

Amorim: United players are afraid

14:52 , Alex Young

Ruben Amorim has admitted that his Manchester United side are “anxious and sometimes afraid” as they prepare for today’s showdown against Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the game, Amorim delivered a refreshingly honest verdict of Man United’s fortunes in recent weeks as he made a rather stunning admission whilsy also revealing his surprise at hearing supporters chant his name during such a difficult period.

“They are anxious and sometimes afraid on the pitch,” he said. “We have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up and to help the other guys - and I'm the most responsible person here to improve the performances.

“You can see the players are trying. Sometimes they are too anxious and too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment.

“For two days we have just been doing the basics, focusing on our idea to play football, and doing our thing.

“The supporters are tired of this moment so it is strange to hear them chanting my name. I'm giving everything to help the club. I know it is hard to understand right now but we are going to succeed.”

Predicted lineups

14:45 , Alex Young

We’ll have confirmed teams in half an hour. Here’s how we’re predicting they will look.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Mazaroui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

Arne Slot programme notes

14:38 , Alex Young

"I was only at Liverpool for the second half of 2024 but I already know what a wonderful club this is with the fans who gave us incredible backing wherever we play so I would like to this opportunity to thank you for that.

“We have done a lot of travelling of late to Southampton, to Tottenham and to West Ham and a constant feature has been the noise from the away end. Again, this is not something that any of us take for granted which is why I want to bring extra attention to it.

"We need a similar backing today of course. The rivalry between Liverpool and United is one that people all around the world are aware of and the main reasons for that are the history and the success of the two clubs involved and the quality of the contests that take place between them.

"The temptation for some will be to be drawn to the league table and to draw conclusions about what could happen today based solely on that. For me, this could only ever be a mistake. Even with my extremely limited knowledge of this fixture as a participant, I know full well that this is a game which comes down to performance on the day and not points on the board beforehand."

14:30 , Alex Young

It’s still looking very soggy and, erm, slushy outside Anfield. No more snow is falling, at least, but certainly not the easiest conditions for thousands to walk in.

Kick-off in two hours.

Keane: Liverpool will hammer Man United

14:24 , Alex Young

Roy Keane is equally pessimistic ahead of today’s game. He is predicting “a hammering”.

Asked if Manchester United need to change their approach today, Keane said: "They have to.

"If they keep doing what they've been doing the last month or two, then Liverpool will beat them easily. I know people say well, you never know in football' and 'you know,the history of the fixture' ... but if they're doing what they've been doing, then they're gonna get ripped apart.

"The worry to me was all talk about United players, particularly midfielders. We talk about players, you know, that can't run. I worry about sometimes the players who don't want to run. You gotta run in this game.

"And the the strength of Liverpool, the way they mix their game up in terms of playing between the lines and actually get getting teams turned. The way Liverpool attack teams is absolutely fantastic. And if Liverpool are at their best, they will hammer United. They will hammer them."

Snow, snow go away

14:17 , Alex Young

Still plenty of work being done to make the stadium, and surrounding areas, safe for players and fans alike. Person and animal helping out.

Neville: Man United confidence shot to pieces

14:10 , Alex Young

Gary Neville appears to agree with our prediction. He's been talking on Sky Sports with Roy Keane about today's game ahead of kick-off.

He said: "There's no doubt they are shot to pieces in terms of confidence. They are vulnerable but also a point that has just been made by Roy is that they are lacking in quality.

"Both are a massive problem, if you have got high-quality players that lack confidence you hope that that confidence can return, but if you have got low quality players that are lacking in confidence, even when that confidence returns I doubt these players are going to be good enough.

"But he's got to try and get something out of them today, there's no doubt coming here is...no Man United team has won here for eight years. Man United do have a challenging record here, it's the most difficult place to come.

"They have got to be sensible in this match in the early parts of the game, try and build into the game step-by-step but there will be far and a bit of anxiety."

Score prediction

14:03 , Alex Young

Now we know that the game is going ahead, how do we see it play out?

United will surely show some sort of reaction to Monday’s defeat but even with that, it would be hard to see them getting from Anfield.

Liverpool are the best team in the land, and by some distance, and United are among the weakest teams in the division despite Ruben Amorim’s best efforts.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Game on!

13:56 , Alex Young

For much of this morning, the game was firmly in doubt.

Snow fell overnight and Sunday morning across Merseyside and the north west, prompting Liverpool City Council's Safety Advisory Group to assess whether fans could safely travel to the game.

A decision was delayed until midday, in the hope that weather conditions will ease, and now it has been confirmed that the fixture - one of the biggest in English football - will kick-off as scheduled at 4.30pm.

A statement from Liverpool read: “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Early Man Utd team news

13:49 , Alex Young

Manchester United will today welcome back two key players for a daunting trip to Liverpool, but Marcus Rashford is set to miss out.

They will be boosted by the returns of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte after they both sat out the Newcastle defeat due to suspension.

Rashford returned to the squad for the Newcastle game but did not feature and is likely to miss out once again, though this time due to illness.

"At the moment, he’s ill, he’s not training so we'll see in the future but he's like a normal player, then I make a selection so it's the same,” Amorim said on Friday.

"I think he's going to be out this week, he's not training. We'll see but I think this week he's out."

Kobbie Mainoo will surely start in midfield after coming on during the first-half of the Newcastle game for Joshua Zirkzee, who was sarcastically cheered off at Old Trafford.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen looked all at sea in central midfield, so Ugarte will surely come in alongside the England international.

Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are all thought to be injured.

Early Liverpool team news

13:42 , Alex Young

Liverpool have a decision to make in defence for their first game of 2025.

Joe Gomez limped off with a hamstring injury and won’t feature here.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley have both returned to training in a major boost for Liverpool, albeit it would be a surprise to see them start against United.

Jarell Quansah is most likely to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Federico Chiesa continues to build up his fitness.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

13:34 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

13:29 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United.

This game almost did not go ahead due to heavy snowfall overnight and into the morning, but plenty of hard work has gone into the game being held.

And United may wish it hadn’t. They lost five of six in the league, including miserable defeats to Wolves and Newcastle, while Liverpool have built up a healthy lead at the top of the table.

Kick-off in a cold, yet no longer snowy, Anfield is at 4.30pm. Stick with us.