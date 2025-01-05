Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest updates with Premier League game set to go ahead despite snow

Liverpool are hosting Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon as the league leaders looking to extend their lead at the top of the table, with the fixture set to go ahead despite heavy snow overnight.

A second safety meeting was held just before midday to determine whether the clash could be staged at Anfield after an amber weather warning was issued for much of the north of England. And the go-ahead was given with the situation improving in the city after runways had earlier been closed at both Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport amid widespread travel disruption.

With the fixture on, Arne Slot’s side will be looking to further seize control of the title race. More dropped points for Arsenal yesterday only strengthens Liverpool’s position with a game still in hand on their rivals. Things are rather less buoyant at Old Trafford at the moment with the arrival of Ruben Amorim not transforming Manchester United’s fortunes. The visitors have won just two league matches since he took over in November, with recent losses to Wolves and Newcastle illustrating the scale of the job on the Portuguese’s hands.

Follow all the latest news from Anfield in our live blog below:

Fixture to go ahead despite heavy overnight snow in the north of England

Hosts top the league and welcome struggling rivals to Anfield

Early team news

12:45 , Chris Wilson

Liverpool’s only new injury concern is Joe Gomez, who limped off in the win over West Ham and will almost certainly miss this one, with Jarrell Quansah likely to replace him as Ibrahima Konate remains sidelined.

The Reds’ only other absentees are Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa, so it remains to be seen what Slot will opt for in midfield, with Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai competing in the attacking roles.

Slot will also have to make a decision on whether to use Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez up top, having opted for the Colombian in the win over West Ham.

Is Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV?

12:30 , Chris Wilson

When is it?

Liverpool vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 January at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

12:20 , Chris Wilson

So Liverpool will indeed face Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon, with the Reds looking to extend their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side began the year six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand over the Gunners, though they will be aware that any slip up can be costly despite being overwhelming favourites for the title already.

But they will be supremely confident as they face a United side with just two league wins under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese having seen his side crumble to defeats against Newcastle, Wolves and Bournemouth in the last fortnight alone.

The 39-year-old admitted that United were potentially in a relegation battle as it stands, and it could well get worse before it gets better, with the Red Devils having started the weekend just seven points clear of the drop zone.

12:15 , Karl Matchett in Liverpool

“Well that’s a new one: the train conductor just announced over the tannoy that the match is indeed on.

“A few from London were cancelled earlier but for the most part it has looked relatively smooth for those making their way towards Anfield from different parts of the country.

“On the ground in the city, we’re advised snow fell overnight but there has been rain since, and it’s not heavy right now.

“Doubtless the ground staff will be hard at work for a few hours but there’s little reason to think we can look forward to anything other than another interesting meeting between these two old rivals.”

Liverpool confirm clash with Manchester United will go ahead

12:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned,” Liverpool have confirmed on X. “Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

GAME ON! Liverpool vs Manchester United set to go ahead

12:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The news from Anfield is that Liverpool vs Manchester United is set to go ahead despite heavy snow this morning.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Snow hits Liverpool ahead of Manchester United clash

11:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just 15 minutes until that safety meeting, then. At this stage, the match is still set to go ahead as scheduled - though you can see just how heavy the fall was last night. This chap is eyeing a spot in Manchester United’s midfield, where he might add some mobility.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool could extend lead at top of table

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

With Arsenal dropping more points yesterday, Liverpool could widen their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with victory this afternoon, provided, of course, the match goes ahead. Remember that they do still have that game in hand against Everton - it’s looking better and better for Arne Slot’s side even at this early stage.

(AP)

Wider travel disruption expected across UK due to 30cm of snowfall

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool vs Manchester United in doubt

10:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Second safety meeting to be held ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United

10:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liverpool confirmed that a second safety meeting will be held at midday to determine if the fixture will go ahead.

“A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield,” Liverpool said in a statement. “At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on.

“A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions. We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

Liverpool vs Manchester United in doubt after snow

09:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good morning. We are very much hoping to have live Premier League action to bring you later this afternoon with league leaders Liverpool hosting struggling rivals Manchester United at Anfield, but heavy overnight snow has put the fixture into a degree of doubt.

We’ll have all the latest updates throughout the morning as authorities decide whether the match has to be postponed.