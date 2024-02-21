Liverpool vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates after Ogbene goal

Liverpool vs Luton LIVE!

Liverpool will be out to restore some crucial breathing space in a pulsating Premier League title battle as they welcome Luton to fortress Anfield tonight. After Manchester City’s hard-fought 1-0 home win over Brentford on Tuesday that took them back above resurgent Arsenal and into second place, Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are now just one solitary point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men as the all-important run-in approaches.

But the Reds can push that back out to four with another victory this evening, meaning they won’t be usurped at the summit this weekend when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, regardless of how City and Arsenal fare in top-flight action. Liverpool have now lost only one of their last 54 home league games, though have been dealt a number of crucial new injury blows this week to the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, with Mohamed Salah also missing out tonight.

Battling Luton are unchanged and start the night in the relegation zone on goal difference only after a close defeat by Manchester United on Sunday, with the Hatters having not won on any of their previous 14 league trips to Anfield. Follow Liverpool vs Luton live below!

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:10 , George Flood

38 mins: Liverpool’s frustration is starting to show as they still trail with half-time looming.

Gravenberch takes out Arsenal loanee Sambi Lokonga in midfield.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:09 , George Flood

36 mins: Liverpool weave their way again through a crowd of bodies on the edge of the Luton box, but it’s good defending from Bell to nip the ball away from Gakpo as he shaped to shoot.

Gakpo accidentally boots Bell instead and it’s a deserved Luton free-kick to ease the pressure once more.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:06 , George Flood

35 mins: Luton have got to stop giving the ball away in such dangerous areas - this time Ogbene is caught out too easily by Gravenberch.

The ball is quickly flipped to Diaz, who drives over with his latest attempt.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:04 , George Flood

33 mins: Not a great attempt that from range from Gravenberch, with Kaminski easily equal to it.

The Dutchman had runners there but only ever had eyes for goal.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:04 , George Flood

32 mins: Better from Liverpool as Diaz combines with Gakpo and Endo, who lofts a decent ball over the Luton defence and into the path of the Colombian.

Diaz has a difficult finish on the slide and ends up diverting the ball narrowly wide of the front post from close range.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:01 , George Flood

29 mins: A rather tame end to Liverpool’s latest attack as they once again win possession back in the Luton half, but Diaz’s low effort that goes through Mengi is easily held by Kaminski.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

20:00 , George Flood

27 mins: Gomez strides forward for Liverpool from left-back and tries his luck from outside the box, but he was never properly set for the shot and it flies off target.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:58 , George Flood

25 mins: Liverpool’s players are just not quite on the same wavelength going forward so far, Bradley just failing to flick the ball into the path of Elliott as Luton earn a pressure-relieving goal kick.

The visitors have defended very well for the most part at Anfield up until now, but they have given the ball away in dangerous areas a couple of times now and will have to cut that out if they are to have any designs on holding this shock lead.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:55 , George Flood

22 mins: Liverpool are understandably piling bodies forward in search of the equaliser, but they need to be careful as Luton have such a threat on the break.

A really good game this so far.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:53 , George Flood

20 mins: Action at both ends in a lively game as the ball just won’t sit up for Elliott, before dangerous goalscorer Ogbene is picked out wonderfully on the counter-attack by Barkley and has a shot blocked.

Van Dijk also has trouble with Woodrow before some decisive goalkeeping by Kelleher, who then starts a swift Reds break.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:51 , George Flood

18 mins: Silly from Doughty as he pulls back Gravenberch and has his name taken by referee Andy Madley.

The first yellow card of the evening goes Luton’s way.

Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:49 , George Flood

16 mins: A good response to that shock early setback from Liverpool, who are straight back in control as Gakpo thunders forward through midfield and sees a long-range drive deflected behind for another corner.

But again Luton’s busy backline just about stand firm.

So much time to go, though.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Luton | Chiedozie Ogbene 12'

19:43 , George Flood

12 mins: Luton lead against the run of play and Anfield is stunned!

It was great football between Doughty, Woodrow and Chong, the latter coming into the box and seeing a low strike kick up off the legs of Kelleher.

Morris and Ogbene are queuing up to head in the loose ball at the back post, with the latter doing the honours.

Well, well, well!

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:43 , George Flood

11 mins: Chance for Luton on the break!

They work it well and Chong finds Doughty, who is frustrated as there are no white shirts to meet his powerful low ball fired across the six-yard box.

Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:42 , George Flood

10 mins: Luton’s penalty area is under siege once again as Liverpool continue to pile on the early pressure.

They force another couple of quick-fire corners and keep lofting dangerous balls into the box, with Elliott’s delivery fired acrobatically straight at goalkeeper Kaminski by Gakpo.

Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:39 , George Flood

7 mins: The fleet-footed Ogbene tries to lead a bit of pacy Luton resistance to this early Liverpool onslaught.

Morris and Van Dijk are already squabbling - that could be a key battle to watch tonight.

Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:37 , George Flood

5 mins: Liverpool are absolutely all over nervy Luton early on here, not skipping a beat without those injured players.

A fine ball from Elliott picks out the heavily-involved Diaz, who bends a shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

(AP)

Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:36 , George Flood

4 mins: It should be 1-0 to Liverpool already as the Reds go route one and a long ball forward from Kelleher sails over the heads of the Luton defence and finds the run of Diaz.

But Diaz’s touch is poor, he takes too long and a golden opportunity is lost.

Gravenberch sustains the momentum and it’s another early Liverpool corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:34 , George Flood

2 mins: A positive start from the Reds, with Diaz earning a corner off Mengi and then Luton almost caught out at a short corner as the ball is flicked behind for another.

The Hatters have everyone back in the box as they force Liverpool back and into a reset.

It’s red against white in terms of the kits tonight, with Andy Madley the man in the middle.

Liverpool vs Luton

19:32 , George Flood

Underway at Anfield!

Will this be a straightforward night for Liverpool, or can Luton spring a huge upset?

Liverpool vs Luton

19:28 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a wet and rainy Anfield!

We’ll be underway shortly on another big night in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool vs Luton

19:19 , George Flood

Final preparations at Anfield, where Luton have never won on any of their previous 14 visits.

It would be an enormous shock if they were to end that long unbeaten run tonight.

The Hatters have been a bit better on the road of late, but nothing less than a third consecutive win will do for Liverpool less they leave themselves open to being potentially leapfrogged by both Manchester City and Arsenal while on Carabao Cup final duty at the weekend.

(REUTERS)

Woodrow continues up front with Luton unchanged

18:53 , George Flood

Luton are unchanged from their 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday, with Cauley Woodrow continuing up front in the absence of sidelined top scorer Elijah Adebayo.

It is only the former Fulham frontman’s second Premier League start in almost 10 years.

It’s exactly the same squad named by Rob Edwards, with no changes on the bench either.

Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong both keep their places having come in for Reece Burke and Jordan Clark at the weekend.

(Getty Images)

No Salah or Nunez as Klopp makes five Liverpool changes

18:47 , George Flood

So no Mohamed Salah or Darwin Nunez for Liverpool tonight, as reported earlier.

It’s five changes in total from the side that lined up against Brentford on Saturday, with Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson both dropping to the bench as Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez come into the defence.

Then the injured Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Nunez all make way for Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

With all their injury issues, Liverpool name a very youthful bench including youngsters Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni.

Caoimhin Kelleher continues in goal with no Alisson, backed up by Adrian.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Luton lineup

18:32 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Morris, Chong, Woodrow

Subs: Potts, Berry, Kabore, Burke, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Townsend, Nelson

Liverpool lineup

18:31 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Danns, Nyoni

Lineups on the way

18:24 , George Flood

Just around five minutes left now until we get that all-important team news from Anfield.

Stay tuned!

Rob Edwards: Luton can take confidence from home draw against Liverpool

18:15 , George Flood

Luton head into tonight’s game sitting 18th and in the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference after Everton’s 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

That shock 4-0 drubbing of Brighton last month remains their only league win of 2024 so far, but they were typically impressive and battled hard after falling 2-0 down early to Manchester United in somewhat freak fashion at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Highly-rated boss Rob Edwards is certainly under no illusions as to the size of the task facing his side tonight, but believes they can take confidence from November’s 1-1 home draw, when Luis Diaz’s last-gasp effort spared Liverpool’s blushes after a late effort from Tahith Chong appeared to have the Hatters on track for a famous result.

"Playing Liverpool away from home is up there with as difficult it can get," Edwards said.

"It will be a different game and Liverpool are an amazing team.

“It was a really good performance from us and we can certainly take confidence from it.

“We can look back at certain elements of the draw as well, but I think it will be different.

"It's really exciting and we go into it pretty confident as well.

“I know we'll be massive underdogs like we are most of the time this season and we're really looking forward to it."

(Getty Images)

Klopp offers update on worsening Liverpool injury crisis

18:06 , George Flood

Here’s what Jurgen Klopp had to say on the rest of Liverpool’s suddenly dire injury situation at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday:

“Not great, I would like to say no issues but we have some.

"Not available: Ali (Alisson), muscle injury - we don't know how long it will take but definitely not the foreseeable time coming back - then we have Diogo with a knee issue is ruled out and Curtis, with a bone/ligament issue, is ruled out.

"With Diogo it will obviously take months. With others, we will deal with it day by day.

"With muscle things, we will see for tomorrow. The longer-term, Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), and Dom Szoboszlai (hamstring) are on their way back but not in team training yet, so that means they are not available as well. That is the situation."

(AP)

Luton face daunting task at fortress Anfield

17:57 , George Flood

Tonight’s famous old venue, where it is exactly a year to the day since Liverpool last lost a home match in any competition.

On that memorable night 12 months ago, the Reds blew an early 2-0 lead to lose 5-2 to rampant Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

They went on to lose 1-0 at the Bernabeu too.

Liverpool have not lost a home league game since December 2022 meanwhile, with Arsenal and Manchester United the only sides to come away from fortress Anfield without a loss this term.

In total, Liverpool have lost just one of their last 54 home league matches. That is truly some record.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Salah and Nunez both 'ruled out' in huge double Liverpool blow

17:37 , George Flood

This is Anfield Liverpool reporter David Lynch, formerly of this parish, is reporting that Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have now both been ruled OUT of tonight’s clash with Luton.

That means the Reds will be missing a total of 11 first-team players for this game.

Klopp said of Nunez’s knock that forced him off at half-time after that outrageous chip at Brentford: “He felt that in that game and there was nothing around. We go day by day.”

On Salah, Klopp said: “It is day by day as well with Mo. It’s a similar area where he feels [fatigue] a little bit.

“We have to see how it develops. It’s nothing crazy, but we have to see.”

(REUTERS)

Liverpool vs Luton prediction

17:24 , George Flood

Tonight’s match marks exactly a year since Liverpool were last beaten on home soil, with Real Madrid picking up a 5-2 win in the Champions League.

The Reds have been rock solid everywhere this season but particularly at home - only Manchester United and Arsenal have avoided defeat at Anfield this term.

Another comfortable night appears to be on the cards for Jurgen Klopp and his players, even if Luton have enjoyed some success against the big teams in their first season at Premier League level.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Luton team news

17:20 , George Flood

Luton are battling their own array of injury problems at present, with top scorer Elijah Adebayo having injured his hamstring during the warm-up before Sunday’s battling 2-1 home defeat by Manchester United at Kenilworth Road.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Fellow forward Jacob Brown has undergone surgery on a knee cartilage problem, while it remains to be seen when January signing Daiki Hashioka will be able to make his Hatters debut.

Captain Tom Lockyer has yet to make any decisions on his return to football after the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth back in December, while Marvelous Nakamba and Mads Andersen are also still sidelined.

Liverpool team news

17:13 , George Flood

Saturday’s impressive 4-1 win at Brentford came at a huge cost for Liverpool, who have now lost Diogo Jota for “months” with a knee injury and will also be without Curtis Jones tonight.

Darwin Nunez is a doubt having also been forced off at the weekend, likewise Mohamed Salah ahead of the Carabao Cup final after Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Egyptian had fatigue in his hamstring that was injured at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are also without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to a muscle problem, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Thiago Alcantara is also out again along with long-term absentees Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic.

(AP)

How to watch Liverpool vs Luton

17:07 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Tonight’s game will be not be broadcast live in the UK, having not been picked for TV coverage before it was rescheduled due to Liverpool reaching this weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

Welcome to Liverpool vs Luton live coverage

17:01 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Liverpool vs Luton in the Premier League.

We’ve got a big night in store at Anfield as the top-flight leaders look to push their title advantage back out to four points ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday following defending champions Manchester City’s hard-fought home win over Brentford last night.

Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates, with kick-off on Merseyside coming at the slightly earlier time of 7:30pm GMT.