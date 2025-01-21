Liverpool vs Lille LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool vs Lille – LIVE!

Liverpool can tonight secure safe passage in the Champions League knockouts rounds when they host Lille at Anfield. Arne Slot’s side are almost guaranteed to reach the next stage regardless of what happens but just a point from tonight’s clash will rubber stamp their progress.

The Reds have won all six of their games thus far and will likely finish top of the new-look first stage. They are three points clear of nearest challengers Barcelona as things stand and few would bet against them topping the 36-team table on current form.

They will, however, need to be on their game against the French outfit. Lille have 13 points from their opening six games having already beaten both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and could take a huge step towards progress with three points on Merseyside. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Lille latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm GMT; Anfield

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime

Prediction: Liverpool to win

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

Confirmed Lille lineup

Liverpool vs Lille

19:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Former Reds striker Daniel Sturridge delivers his verdict on those famous European nights at Anfield!

"When you play here on Champions League nights, it does feel different to a Premier League game"



Daniel Sturridge on the tough task in hand for Lille at Anfield...#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/2opFH5Wevm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 21, 2025

Liverpool vs Lille

19:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nunez, Bradley, Quansah and Jones all come in for Konate, Mac Allister, Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold.

Confirmed Lille lineup

18:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lille XI: Chevalier; Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; Andre, Mukau; Cabella, Haraldsson, Bakker, David

Subs: Mannone, Cailard, Gomes, Sahraoui, Meunier, Bayo, Mbappe, Ismaily, Bouaddi, Cossier

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Danns, Morton

Mohamed Salah transfer latest as Al Hilal manager breaks silence over January deal

18:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Al Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has ruled out a January transfer for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, but has suggested there could be movement at the end of the season.

Salah is now into the final five months of his contract with the Reds and has been vocal all season about the lack of progression over an extension.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Lille

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big night under the lights!

Arne Slot praises Liverpool star who helped spark Darwin Nunez heroics: 'Don't forget him'

18:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Arne Slot was full of praise for Darwin Nunez after his dramatic late brace for Liverpool against Brentford, but also singled out Harvey Elliott’s important contributions off the bench.

Despite producing a huge total of 37 shots, the Premier League leaders looked to be heading towards a third consecutive frustrating top-flight draw at the Gtech Community Stadium that would have left their lead at the summit vulnerable to being cut down to as low as two points with title rivals Arsenal hosting Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

What do Liverpool need to qualify for Champions League knockout stage tonight?

17:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having won all six of their games in the Champions League this season, a draw against Lille could be enough to see them through into the knockout stage tonight.

Arne Slot confirms injury timeline for Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez after blows

17:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Diogo Jota is facing “weeks” out after suffering a fresh injury setback, Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Liverpool forward scored off the bench to earn Liverpool a point against Nottingham Forest last week, but he picked up an injury in that cameo and missed Saturday’s win over Brentford.

There was no sign of Jota in team training on Monday, ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Lille in midweek, and Slot provided an update on both Jota and Joe Gomez in his pre-match press conference.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Lille: Latest Champions League odds tonight

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool to win: 1/5

Draw: 7/2

Lille to win: 19/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Liverpool vs Lille: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool wins: 1

Draws: 0

Lille wins: 1

Liverpool vs Lille: Champions League score prediction today

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool may not have been at their best in the last few weeks, but have been imperious in Europe all season and should have few problems at home tonight.

Lille are no pushovers, of course, sitting third in Ligue 1, albeit sitting some distance behind leaders PSG, but the Reds will have enough about them to earn another win.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lille team news vs Liverpool today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Lille will be without defenders Tiago Santos and Samuel Umtiti due to injury.

Ethan Mbappe will also miss out, while Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Edon Zhegrova are both doubts.

Liverpool team news vs Lille today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Darwin Nunez will tonight hope to lead the line for Liverpool in their Champions League clash against Lille.

The Uruguayan climbed off the bench at the weekend to break Brentford hearts with two late goals to ensure victory for the Reds.

That result allowed Liverpool to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points.

Diogo Jota missed the Brentford game after picking up a knock in the draw with Nottingham Forest and will be out for “weeks”, along with Joe Gomez.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Lille: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Lille

17:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Lille.

Kick-off from Anfield is at 8pm GMT tonight.